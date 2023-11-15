International TVC created in SA showcases VR dating app

A new international TV commercial showcases the launch of a world-first Virtual Reality (VR) dating app, Planet Theta.

Image supplied. A new international TV commercial showcases the launch of a world-first Virtual Reality (VR) dating app, Planet Theta

The TVC was created in South Africa by production company, And, and Dragonfly Video Productions in the UK.

Directed by award-winning South African filmmaker and TV commercial director, Robert dos Santos, the TVC celebrates the groundbreaking technological advancement Planet Theta.

FireFlare Games is the mastermind of Planet Theta, which takes dating to a whole new dimension by leveraging the power of VR.

With this cutting-edge app, users can now immerse themselves in a lifelike virtual environment, where they can meet and interact with potential partners from around the globe.

By providing a fully immersive experience, Planet Theta revolutionises the way people connect and forge meaningful relationships in the digital age.

It Was Us - Planet Theta from and. on Vimeo.

A global collaboration

The concept, initially conceived by Charlie Southall and Dan Walsh at London-based video production company Dragonfly represents a global collaboration of talents and resources.

The international production spanned continents, showcasing the collaborative efforts of Dragonfly Video Productions in the UK and And. in South Africa.

This multicultural and diverse approach further highlights the universal appeal of Planet Theta and its ambition to transcend geographical boundaries, enabling individuals from all walks of life to discover meaningful connections.

According to dos Santos, who is renowned for his visionary storytelling and captivating visuals, the commercial takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, conveying the excitement, anticipation, and romance that Planet Theta offers to its users.

Technology revolutionises relationships

Dos Santos' direction and expertise bring an intimate portrayal of how technology can revolutionise the way we connect and form relationships.

"The opportunity to work on the Planet Theta commercial was an absolute privilege," expressed And producer Byron Davis.

"It's a project that merges innovation, human connection, and the power of imagination. We aimed to capture the essence of Planet Theta's vision and create a commercial that resonates with audiences across the globe," says dos Santos.

This new cinematic offering comes hot off the heels of his previous 2022 project, To the Stars,/i> – a global award-winning short film and television commercial created for Restonic by dos Santos, telling an inspirational story of growth and achievement through dreaming big and shooting, quite literally, for the stars.

Never before witnessed

It Was Us, which showcases the unparalleled experience offered by the Planet Theta app, captures the essence of connecting humans in a way never before witnessed.

Through visuals and a narrative, viewers are transported into a realm where virtual reality intertwines with the world of dating, promising an immersive and deeply transformative journey.

International acclaim

The much-anticipated TV commercial has garnered international acclaim, receiving multiple nominations and winning prestigious awards across various platforms to date.

These accolades reaffirm the commercial's creative excellence, impact, and industry recognition.

"We are honoured to have It Was Us recognised and awarded internationally," says Southall.

"The recognition is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our team and serves as a validation of the commercial's innovation and impact. We are grateful for the support and appreciation from audiences worldwide."

The release of the Planet Theta commercial marks a significant milestone for the dating industry as a whole.

As the world's first VR dating app, Planet Theta offers an unparalleled experience that redefines the way we connect and build relationships.