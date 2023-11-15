Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicGrey AfricaBroad MediaIncubetaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAClockworkAFDART7 DigitalOFM RadioJacaranda FMTopco MediaNew MediaBrand InfluenceMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    International TVC created in SA showcases VR dating app

    15 Nov 2023
    15 Nov 2023
    A new international TV commercial showcases the launch of a world-first Virtual Reality (VR) dating app, Planet Theta.
    Image supplied. A new international TV commercial showcases the launch of a world-first Virtual Reality (VR) dating app, Planet Theta
    Image supplied. A new international TV commercial showcases the launch of a world-first Virtual Reality (VR) dating app, Planet Theta

    The TVC was created in South Africa by production company, And, and Dragonfly Video Productions in the UK.

    Directed by award-winning South African filmmaker and TV commercial director, Robert dos Santos, the TVC celebrates the groundbreaking technological advancement Planet Theta.

    FireFlare Games is the mastermind of Planet Theta, which takes dating to a whole new dimension by leveraging the power of VR.

    With this cutting-edge app, users can now immerse themselves in a lifelike virtual environment, where they can meet and interact with potential partners from around the globe.

    By providing a fully immersive experience, Planet Theta revolutionises the way people connect and forge meaningful relationships in the digital age.


    It Was Us - Planet Theta from and. on Vimeo.

    A global collaboration

    The concept, initially conceived by Charlie Southall and Dan Walsh at London-based video production company Dragonfly represents a global collaboration of talents and resources.

    The international production spanned continents, showcasing the collaborative efforts of Dragonfly Video Productions in the UK and And. in South Africa.

    This multicultural and diverse approach further highlights the universal appeal of Planet Theta and its ambition to transcend geographical boundaries, enabling individuals from all walks of life to discover meaningful connections.

    According to dos Santos, who is renowned for his visionary storytelling and captivating visuals, the commercial takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, conveying the excitement, anticipation, and romance that Planet Theta offers to its users.

    Technology revolutionises relationships

    Dos Santos' direction and expertise bring an intimate portrayal of how technology can revolutionise the way we connect and form relationships.
    "The opportunity to work on the Planet Theta commercial was an absolute privilege," expressed And producer Byron Davis.

    "It's a project that merges innovation, human connection, and the power of imagination. We aimed to capture the essence of Planet Theta's vision and create a commercial that resonates with audiences across the globe," says dos Santos.

    This new cinematic offering comes hot off the heels of his previous 2022 project, To the Stars,/i> – a global award-winning short film and television commercial created for Restonic by dos Santos, telling an inspirational story of growth and achievement through dreaming big and shooting, quite literally, for the stars.

    Never before witnessed

    It Was Us, which showcases the unparalleled experience offered by the Planet Theta app, captures the essence of connecting humans in a way never before witnessed.

    Through visuals and a narrative, viewers are transported into a realm where virtual reality intertwines with the world of dating, promising an immersive and deeply transformative journey.

    International acclaim

    The much-anticipated TV commercial has garnered international acclaim, receiving multiple nominations and winning prestigious awards across various platforms to date.

    These accolades reaffirm the commercial's creative excellence, impact, and industry recognition.

    "We are honoured to have It Was Us recognised and awarded internationally," says Southall.

    "The recognition is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our team and serves as a validation of the commercial's innovation and impact. We are grateful for the support and appreciation from audiences worldwide."

    The release of the Planet Theta commercial marks a significant milestone for the dating industry as a whole.

    As the world's first VR dating app, Planet Theta offers an unparalleled experience that redefines the way we connect and build relationships.

    Read more: production, virtual reality, tv commercial, TVC, Robert Dos Santos, VR
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. The South African kids choir are featured in Disney’s first live-action festive ad, A Wish For The Holidays, which was fully shot in Cape Town
    Disney celebrates 100 years of storytelling with A Wish For The Holidays campaign
    3 Nov 2023
    Source: Promax Africa The Promax Africa Awards take place tomorrow at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton
    Promax Africa Awards: Advertising and communications principles timeless
    1 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s annual Internet Advertising Revenue Report has been released
    IAB SA/PwC SA Online AdSpend Report: Digital sees sustainable growth, social becomes a key contributor
    14 Sep 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Chicken Licken and Joe Public deliver a soul fire ad
    #OrchidsandOnions: Chicken Licken and Joe Public deliver a soul fire ad
     6 Sep 2023
    Image supplied. Irene Gregory, CEO at the IMM. This year’s IMM South Africa conference will be held under the theme Global Thoughts, Local Leaders
    IMM SA 2023 conference focuses on new technologies
    30 Aug 2023
    Source: Bankless Semona Pillay of UJ gives four ways to managing privacy and risk in the metaverse
    4 ways to managing privacy and risk when marketing in the metaverse
     16 Aug 2023
    Ogilvy's innovation lab launches new technologies for increased brand impact
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy's innovation lab launches new technologies for increased brand impact
    Image supplied. Hansa's Have They Skipped campaign from Joe Public Cape Town heroes age and experience in a youth-focused advertising landscape
    Hansa campaign speaks to over-30s
    1 Aug 2023
    Must read
    Lithium crystal. Source: Sibanye-Stillwater
    Energy & MiningSibanye-Stillwater CEO says lithium prices will rise
     1 hour
    Agriculture sector defies odds with 10% year-on-year job growth in Q3 2023
    AgricultureAgriculture sector defies odds with 10% year-on-year job growth in Q3 2023
     1 hour
    South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
    Marketing & MediaSouth Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
     22 hours
    Dire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    LegalDire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    23 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz