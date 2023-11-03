Zanele Potelwa joins S3's Expresso Morning Show hosting team

Zanele Potelwa, one of the brightest stars in the local entertainment landscape and a popular radio presenter and television host, is the newest addition to the S3's Expresso Morning Show hosting team.

Zanele Potelwa is the newest addition to the S3’s Expresso Morning Show hosting team

Her infectious presenting style makes her a perfect fit for the S3 South African morning television staple. Potelwa’s addition brings fresh energy and a vibrant presence to the breakfast show, to enhance the viewer experience.

Broadcasting simultaneously

With the addition of Potelwa as its newest host, Expresso has revealed that it will now be broadcasting simultaneously from studios in both Cape Town and Johannesburg.

With dual studios in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Expresso is well-equipped to offer an even more comprehensive view of South Africa.

The dual studio format enables the show to feature a broader spectrum of guests, content, and live broadcasts from different regions of the country. It strengthens the program's connection with metropolitan millennial viewers across the country.

Dreams come true

“When we speak of dreams coming true, working for Cardova and the Expresso Morning Show is exactly that,” says Potelwa.

She explains that a few years ago, when Expresso had their presenter search, she did not enter, but still posted a video online of how she would have entered, had she been able to at the time.

“It has always been something I hoped for and Expresso has always been a show I admired,” admits Potelwa.

“I can’t believe I get to start this new journey! It’s a huge career highlight getting to be part of many South Africans’ mornings by waking them up in the best way possible, on S3,” she says.

“I’ve always viewed entertainment as a privilege. Every stage is an honour and I hope this dream coming true for me reminds people, especially the youth, that our dreams are valid,” adds Potelwa.

Crossover between SABC radio and TV channels

Sane Zondi, programme manager of S3 says Potelwa was a raw talent identified by the SABC on Selimathunzi.

“We are happy to see her grow on both platforms.”

Maritha Greenland, commissioning editor at the SABC says “Potelwa will be a welcome addition to the Expresso team.”

Lala Tuku, head: local productions at the SABC agrees, “Potelwa’s arrival marks an exciting addition to the Expresso family, and her longstanding association with the SABC only adds to this excitement.

“It’s exciting to see Zanele crossover between SABC radio and TV channels as she adds her fresh voice to conversations on the platforms. Her vibrant personality and deep-rooted connection to the SABC makes her the perfect fit for this dynamic platform,” says Tuku.

“It’s really great that Zanele is going to add her colourful energy to the Expresso team. It is also encouraging to see a talent groomed by the SABC being given an opportunity on one of S3’s flagship programmes, we wish her all the success together with the show,” says David Makubyane, head: platforms video entertainment at the SABC.

Catch Expresso Morning Show, weekdays between 06h00 and 09h00 on S3.