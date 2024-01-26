Duma Collective’s Sibu Mabena joins Dubai Lynx’s Entertainment Jury

Industries

    Issued by Duma Collective
26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    Dubai Lynx, MENA’s leading platform for creative excellence and effectiveness has announced its jury line-up for 2024 today. A notable addition to the Entertainment Jury is Sibu Mabena, CEO and chief creative officer of Duma Collective. Mabena will join 61 other industry experts from 33 global markets representing leading international talent from a diverse range of disciplines.
    "We are delighted to announce such an exceptional line-up of talent and experts who bring much commitment and expertise to the important task at hand. Our jurors play a crucial role in setting the creative benchmark for the MENA region and upholding the integrity of the Awards. We wish them luck and look forward to seeing the body of work that will emerge following their discussions," commented Philip Thomas, the chairman of Dubai Lynx in a media statement.

    Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity hosts over 1,000 attendees across the MENA region. Guests are treated to insightful sessions from more than 35 global industry leaders and young, innovative talent.

    Sibu Mabena's presence on the Entertainment Jury underscores her impact and influence in the creative industry. As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for the exceptional insights and innovative discussions that will shape the creative landscape of 2024.

    About Duma Collective:

    Duma Collective is a creative communications agency that is an oasis for African creativity to flourish. The brand redefines creative communications from Africa to the world via through the line full suite service offerings which comprise brand strategy, creative direction, social media management, influencer management, public relations, and event & production management solutions.

