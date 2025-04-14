All the 2025 Dubai Lynx Awards

Top stories
#BehindtheSelfie: Adriana Woolridge, marketing manager at Homemation
Karabo Ledwaba 2 days
In a testament to the evolving creative landscape in the Mena region, the newly introduced Use of Humour category received three percent of all entries, highlighting a growing appreciation for levity and comedic storytelling in advertising.
Additionally, the creator-focused categories within the Social & Influencer Lynx Awards made a strong debut, garnering an impressive 14% of total entries into the Award, demonstrating the rising influence and relevance of content creators in the region’s advertising industry.
This year’s Grand Prix winners are:
Grand Prix : ‘Journey into Herstory’ for Al-Futtaim Toyota, by Al Futtaim Motors Toyota, Dubai / Memac Ogilvy, Dubai.
- 48 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Grand Prix that went to ‘Unsilence The Crowd’ for Sela X Newcastle United by Sela, Jeddah / VML, London.
- 151 entries received, 15 were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver and 7 Bronze
Grand Prix: ' Selfless Shelves’ for Puck, by FP7 McCann, Dubai.
- 49 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘Birthmark Stories’ for Hungerstation by VML, Riyadh.
- 20 entries received, 3 were awarded: 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘The New President’ for Annahar Newspaper, by IMPACT BBDO, Dubai.
- 65 entries received, 7 were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘Blind Faith’ for Bank Al Etihad, by VML Amman.
- From 42 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘The 4th Judge’ for The Ring, by BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh
.- 31 entries received, 3 were awarded: 1 Gold and 1 Silver
Grand Prix: ‘Selfless Shelves’ for Puck, by FP7 McCann, Dubai.
- 92 entries received, 9 were awarded: 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze
Grand Prix that went to ‘5 vs 5’ for Riyadh Season by BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh.
- 94 entries received, 9 were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘Speedy Disclaimer Hijack’ for STING, by Impact BBDO, Dubai.
- 117 entries received, 11 were awarded: 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘Everything or Nothing’ for Riyadh Season, by BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh.
- 126 entries received, 12 were awarded: 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘Selfless Shelves’ for Puck, by FP7 McCann, Dubai.
- 12 entries received, 2 were awarded: 1 Bronze
The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to ‘Highlight Your Balls’ for Testicular Cancer Society, by FP7 McCann, Dubai.
Grand Prix: ‘Insured Billboards’ for easypasia by Impact BBDO, Dubai.
- 30 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘Explosion’, ‘Missile’, ‘Hero’, ‘Home’ for Al Joumhouria, by TBWA\RAAD, Dubai.
- 66 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘The New President’ for Annahar Newspaper, by IMPACT BBDO, Dubai.
- 11 entries received, 2 were awarded: 1 Silver Lynx Award
Grand Prix: ‘Bribe Bucket’ for KFC, by TBWA\RAAD, Dubai.
- From 109 entries received, 10 were awarded: 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘Bribe Bucket’ for KFC, by TBWA\RAAD, Dubai.
- 77 entries received, 7 were awarded: 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘The Second Release’ for Billboard Magazine, by SRMG Labs, Riyadh.
- 81 entries received, 7 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze
Grand Prix: ‘The New President’ for Annahar Newspaper, by IMPACT BBDO, Dubai.
- 42 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Lynx Awards
Grand Prix: 'Obsession' for Riyadh Season, by BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh.
- 84 entries received, 7 awarded: 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze Lynx Awards
This year’s Special Awards winners are:
This year’s Young Lynx Integrated Competition winners are:
'Collabs That Never Happened' Ali Asif, creative lead & Momina Khan, senior art director, Platformance. Mena Marketing Management LLC
'To Be Continued' Robyn Rebello, senior creative designer & Fairoos Peedikakandy, senior multimedia designer, Burson
'Arkivd - The 1 of 1 Social Club Concept' Georgina Emile Awad, graphic designer & Helena Husam Ghishan, content lead, HUE Innovation & Design
All results can be found at https://www.lovethework.com/work-awards/results
Philip Thomas, chairman, Dubai Lynx, says, “Congratulations to this year’s winners, who have set a new standard for creativity in Mena. Their work not only captivates audiences but also delivers real impact, showcasing the strength of creative industries in the region. It’s an exciting time for the future of marketing and communication here.”
Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman, Dubai Lynx, comments: “This year's winners are a true reflection of the bold, innovative, and culturally resonant work emerging from the MENA region.
"From the rise of humour as a powerful creative tool to the impact of creators in shaping brand narratives, the entries showcased a dynamic shift in how stories are being told – and who is telling them.
"We’re proud to celebrate this incredible talent.”
Kiran Jay Haslam, chief marketing officer, Diriyah Company, headline partner for the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, adds: “The extraordinary quality of work awarded at Dubai Lynx this year is a testament to the creativity shaping Mena’s landscape.
"It’s inspiring to see how bold ideas continue to redefine the region’s global presence and creative identity.”
The Dubai Lynx Creativity Report, which shines a light on the best creativity across Mena, as selected by Dubai Lynx Juries, will be released soon.
The report will feature exclusive insights from the jury room, trends and themes that have emerged from the 2025 Awards, and the annual rankings for this year’s top-performing networks, agencies and companies in the region.
