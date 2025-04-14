All the 2025 Dubai Lynx Awards

Last week saw the 2025 Dubai Lynx Awards announced, the Mena’s platform for creative excellence and effectiveness.

Source: © Dubai Lynx Dubai Lynx Held after the Lynx Awards, the Winners’ Lunch celebrates the success and creativity of the teams that took home Awards for their work

In a testament to the evolving creative landscape in the Mena region, the newly introduced Use of Humour category received three percent of all entries, highlighting a growing appreciation for levity and comedic storytelling in advertising.

Additionally, the creator-focused categories within the Social & Influencer Lynx Awards made a strong debut, garnering an impressive 14% of total entries into the Award, demonstrating the rising influence and relevance of content creators in the region’s advertising industry.

Grand Prix winners

This year’s Grand Prix winners are:

Audio & Radio

Grand Prix : ‘Journey into Herstory’ for Al-Futtaim Toyota, by Al Futtaim Motors Toyota, Dubai / Memac Ogilvy, Dubai.

- 48 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Brand Experience & Activation

Grand Prix that went to ‘Unsilence The Crowd’ for Sela X Newcastle United by Sela, Jeddah / VML, London.

- 151 entries received, 15 were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver and 7 Bronze

Creative Commerce

Grand Prix: ' Selfless Shelves’ for Puck, by FP7 McCann, Dubai.

- 49 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Creative Effectiveness

Grand Prix: ‘Birthmark Stories’ for Hungerstation by VML, Riyadh.

- 20 entries received, 3 were awarded: 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Creative Strategy

Grand Prix: ‘The New President’ for Annahar Newspaper, by IMPACT BBDO, Dubai.

- 65 entries received, 7 were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze

Design

Grand Prix: ‘Blind Faith’ for Bank Al Etihad, by VML Amman.

- From 42 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Digital Craft

Grand Prix: ‘The 4th Judge’ for The Ring, by BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh

.- 31 entries received, 3 were awarded: 1 Gold and 1 Silver

Direct

Grand Prix: ‘Selfless Shelves’ for Puck, by FP7 McCann, Dubai.

- 92 entries received, 9 were awarded: 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze

Entertainment

Grand Prix that went to ‘5 vs 5’ for Riyadh Season by BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh.

- 94 entries received, 9 were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze

Film

Grand Prix: ‘Speedy Disclaimer Hijack’ for STING, by Impact BBDO, Dubai.

- 117 entries received, 11 were awarded: 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze

Film Craft

Grand Prix: ‘Everything or Nothing’ for Riyadh Season, by BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh.

- 126 entries received, 12 were awarded: 3 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze

Glass: The Award for Change

Grand Prix: ‘Selfless Shelves’ for Puck, by FP7 McCann, Dubai.

- 12 entries received, 2 were awarded: 1 Bronze

Grand Prix for Good

The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to ‘Highlight Your Balls’ for Testicular Cancer Society, by FP7 McCann, Dubai.

Healthcare

Grand Prix: ‘Insured Billboards’ for easypasia by Impact BBDO, Dubai.

- 30 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Industry Craft

Grand Prix: ‘Explosion’, ‘Missile’, ‘Hero’, ‘Home’ for Al Joumhouria, by TBWA\RAAD, Dubai.

- 66 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze

Integrated

Grand Prix: ‘The New President’ for Annahar Newspaper, by IMPACT BBDO, Dubai.

- 11 entries received, 2 were awarded: 1 Silver Lynx Award

Media

Grand Prix: ‘Bribe Bucket’ for KFC, by TBWA\RAAD, Dubai.

- From 109 entries received, 10 were awarded: 3 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze

Outdoor

Grand Prix: ‘Bribe Bucket’ for KFC, by TBWA\RAAD, Dubai.

- 77 entries received, 7 were awarded: 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze

PR

Grand Prix: ‘The Second Release’ for Billboard Magazine, by SRMG Labs, Riyadh.

- 81 entries received, 7 were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze

Print & Publishing

Grand Prix: ‘The New President’ for Annahar Newspaper, by IMPACT BBDO, Dubai.

- 42 entries received, 4 were awarded: 1 Silver and 2 Bronze Lynx Awards

Social & Influencer

Grand Prix: 'Obsession' for Riyadh Season, by BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh.

- 84 entries received, 7 awarded: 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze Lynx Awards

Special Awards

This year’s Special Awards winners are:

Network of the Year

VML

BBDO Worldwide

McCann World Group



Media Network of the Year

Hearts & Science

OMD Worldwide

PHD Worldwide



Mena Agency of the Year

Impact BBDO, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

FP7 McCann, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Bigtime Creative Shop, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Independent Agency of the Year

Bigtime Creative Shop, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Serviceplan Middle East, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Abdullah & Shokri, Cairo, Egypt



Lynx Palm Award

Dejavu, United Arab Emirates

Good People Films, Egypt

blue Elephant, Saudi Arabia



Young Lynx Integrated Competition winners

This year’s Young Lynx Integrated Competition winners are:

Gold

'Collabs That Never Happened' Ali Asif, creative lead & Momina Khan, senior art director, Platformance. Mena Marketing Management LLC

Silver

'To Be Continued' Robyn Rebello, senior creative designer & Fairoos Peedikakandy, senior multimedia designer, Burson

Bronze

'Arkivd - The 1 of 1 Social Club Concept' Georgina Emile Awad, graphic designer & Helena Husam Ghishan, content lead, HUE Innovation & Design

All results can be found at https://www.lovethework.com/work-awards/results here]].

Philip Thomas, chairman, Dubai Lynx, says, “Congratulations to this year’s winners, who have set a new standard for creativity in Mena. Their work not only captivates audiences but also delivers real impact, showcasing the strength of creative industries in the region. It’s an exciting time for the future of marketing and communication here.”

Ian Fairservice, Vice Chairman, Dubai Lynx, comments: “This year's winners are a true reflection of the bold, innovative, and culturally resonant work emerging from the MENA region.

"From the rise of humour as a powerful creative tool to the impact of creators in shaping brand narratives, the entries showcased a dynamic shift in how stories are being told – and who is telling them.

"We’re proud to celebrate this incredible talent.”

Kiran Jay Haslam, chief marketing officer, Diriyah Company, headline partner for the Dubai Lynx Awards Ceremony, adds: “The extraordinary quality of work awarded at Dubai Lynx this year is a testament to the creativity shaping Mena’s landscape.

"It’s inspiring to see how bold ideas continue to redefine the region’s global presence and creative identity.”

The Dubai Lynx Creativity Report, which shines a light on the best creativity across Mena, as selected by Dubai Lynx Juries, will be released soon.

The report will feature exclusive insights from the jury room, trends and themes that have emerged from the 2025 Awards, and the annual rankings for this year’s top-performing networks, agencies and companies in the region.