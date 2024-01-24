Industries

    The Duma Collective 2024 Kickstart makes waves in Johannesburg

    Issued by Duma Collective
    24 Jan 2024
    Duma Collective held its second annual Kickstart event on Saturday, 20 January 2024 at the Cradle of Humankind.

    Staying true to last year’s essence, this year’s Kickstart grew an even bigger audience and appeal with a music line-up that left guests enthralled from start to finish.

    Hosted by the founder and CEO of Duma Collective, Sibu Mabena, the event brought together well known industry artists, friends of the brand, and clients of the agency to break bread. It was a time to celebrate the achievements of the previous year, and usher in another year of breaking boundaries, exceeding goals, and giving back to the creative community.

    “The purpose of the Duma Collective Kickstart is to create a space where we can celebrate with our partners, suppliers, clients, and friends of the agency. After a year of hard work, late nights, and outrageous deadlines, the Kickstart is our way of rejoicing with everyone, and kickstarting the new year in a positive light,” reflected Sibu.

    In attendance were well-known faces including legendary choreographer Lorcia Cooper, actor Thapelo Mokoena, comedians Celeste Ntuli and Mpho Pops, dancer and TV personality Bontle Moloi, actress Zola Nombona, TV personality Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, actress Natasha Thahane, and The Wife star Kwenzo Ngcobo – who also stars in the upcoming Mzansi Magic telenovela Champions.

    The event, sponsored by Heineken SA, kept guests entertained through various activations such as a grooming station by Legends Barber and Singleton Whisky, a make-up touch up station by House of Queen and Bernini, complimentary tattoos, a nail bar and massage station by Sorbet Hyde Park, a cigar lounge, a sip and paint station as well as a cocktail making class and tequila garden by Don Julio.

    Guests were also treated to performances by Oscar Mbo, who performed his hit songs Yes God, and Horns In The Sun featuring Mo-T from Micasa. DBN Gogo and Musa Keys were also part of the music line-up. Another friend of the brand, Mandisi Dyantyis delivered an emotional performance, which captured the hearts of the audience and left them wanting more.

    Lindiwe Maduna, the managing director of Duma Collective, commented on the year ahead for the agency stating: “We are grateful for the privilege to be doing amazing work on behalf of all our clients. In 2024, we’re coming back re-energised for a new year that’s going to be bigger and better – because many more successes are on the horizon for this amazing team.”

    As someone who champions and supports the creative talent of tomorrow, Mabena introduced the second cohort of creative interns who will begin their internship at Duma Collective this February. Out of over 2,000 applications, five young creatives were selected to begin their year long journey in various departments within the agency to learn, grow, and ultimately receive the chance to interview for a permanent role.

    Out of the agency’s first cohort of interns in 2023, four received permanent positions as juniors in their respective departments, and will begin their new roles on 1 February, 2024.

    To end off a successful and soul-stirring event, guests walked away with goodie bags that included gifts from Mitchum, Elizabeth Arden, Sorbet, Revlon, Creme of Nature and a custom Duma Collective Kickstart T-shirt.

    Read more: Revlon, KickstART, Celeste Ntuli, Thapelo Mokoena, Heineken SA, Mandisi Dyantyis, Duma Collective, Bernini, Musa Keys, Oscar Mbo, Lindiwe Maduna
    Duma Collective
    We drive brand messages through various strategies employed through events, social media, public relations and performing arts.

