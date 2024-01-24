Industries

    Condé Nast strike gains celebrity support as Anne Hathaway leaves photoshoot

    24 Jan 2024
    Film star Anne Hathaway made headlines when she reportedly walked out of a photoshoot in New York on Tuesday for Vanity Fair.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Her actions were seen as a show of solidarity with the striking workers protesting labour conditions for the magazine's publisher, Condé Nast. Hathaway's decision to stand with the striking workers adds a notable celebrity voice to the ongoing discussions about workers' rights and fair labour practices within the media industry.

    An estimated 400 unionised members at Condé Nast downed their pens on Tuesday. Some of the brands in the publishing giant include: Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair.

    Magazines were supposed to die in the digital age. Why haven’t they?

      15 Jan 2024

    The strike comes months after Condé Nast announced it would retrench 5% of its staff.

    Last week the publisher announced that its music outlet Pitchfork will be absorbed into GQ.

