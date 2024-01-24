Condé Nast strike gains celebrity support as Anne Hathaway leaves photoshoot

Her actions were seen as a show of solidarity with the striking workers protesting labour conditions for the magazine's publisher, Condé Nast. Hathaway's decision to stand with the striking workers adds a notable celebrity voice to the ongoing discussions about workers' rights and fair labour practices within the media industry.

An estimated 400 unionised members at Condé Nast downed their pens on Tuesday. Some of the brands in the publishing giant include: Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair.

The strike comes months after Condé Nast announced it would retrench 5% of its staff.

Last week the publisher announced that its music outlet Pitchfork will be absorbed into GQ.