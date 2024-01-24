All the 2024 Academy Award nominations

Industries

    24 Jan 2024
    24 Jan 2024
    Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer has emerged as a frontrunner at the upcoming Oscars, securing a whopping 13 nominations. The biopic, centred around scientist Robert Oppenheimer, the architect of the atomic bomb, is in contention for categories such as Best Film, Best Director, and Adapted Screenplay.
    Source:
    Source: https://www.oscars.org

    Notably, this could mark Nolan's first-ever Oscar win, having previously received five nominations. The star-studded cast, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt, are also vying for individual accolades.

    In a close second, Yorgos Lanthimos's feminist fantasy, Poor Things received 11 nominations, adding an intriguing dynamic to the awards race. Martin Scorsese's true crime epic, Killers of the Flower Moon secured 10 nods, while the unexpected contender, Barbie surprisingly garnered 8 nominations.

    However, the nominations announcement brought some notable slights, with only one female director, Justine Triet, making the cut for the Best Director category. High-profile figures like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Greta Lee, and Andrew Scott faced disappointment with their exclusion.

    Lily Gladstone's inclusion in the nominations makes her the first Native American actor ever to be considered for the award, setting the stage for a compelling competition with Emma Stone, who recently won a Best Actress Golden Globe for Poor Things.

    Surprises continued with unexpected nods for Poor Things, particularly for Mark Ruffalo as Best Supporting Actor and Yorgos Lanthimos for Best Director. The Best Picture shortlist features a diverse lineup, including Barbie, Past Lives, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Maestro, and The Zone of Interest.

    In a noteworthy development, The Zone of Interest, shot in Poland in the German language, marks the first British film in contention for Best International Film in 24 years. Sandra Hüller, the star of the film, competes for Leading Actress for her role in Anatomy of a Fall against some formidable contenders such as Annette Benning, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone.

    Bradley Cooper's Maestro also gained recognition in seven categories, while Alexander Payne's comedy, The Holdovers, missed out on Best Director but remains a strong contender for Original Screenplay. Unexpected inclusions in the race for Best Supporting Actress include Jodie Foster and Danielle Brooks.

    However, some notable omissions and disappointments marked the nominations, with acclaimed films like All of Us Strangers and Saltburn receiving no recognition.

    Oppenheimer, Succession crowned big winners at Golden Globes 2024
    Oppenheimer, Succession crowned big winners at Golden Globes 2024

    8 Jan 2024

    The Oscars, determined by approximately 11,000 industry professionals from 93 countries, is scheduled to take place on 10 March 2024 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host.

    Here's the full list of nominations:

    Best Picture

    American Fiction
    Anatomy of a Fall
    Barbie
    The Holdovers
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Maestro
    Oppenheimer
    Past Lives
    Poor Things
    The Zone of Interest

    Best Director

    Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
    Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
    Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

    Best Actor

    Bradley Cooper, Maestro
    Colman Domingo, Rustin
    Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
    Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
    Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

    Best Actress

    Annette Bening, Nyad
    Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
    Carey Mulligan, Maestro
    Emma Stone, Poor Things

    Best Supporting Actor

    Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
    Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
    Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
    Ryan Gosling, Barbie
    Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

    Best Supporting Actress

    Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
    Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
    America Ferrera, Barbie
    Jodie Foster, Nyad
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

    Original Screenplay

    Anatomy of a Fall
    The Holdovers
    May December
    Maestro
    Past Lives

    Adapted Screenplay

    American Fiction
    Barbie
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things
    The Zone of Interest

    Animated Feature

    The Boy and the Heron
    Elemental
    Nimona
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    Robot Dreams

    Production Design

    Barbie
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Napoleon
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things

    Costume Design

    Barbie
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Napoleon
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things

    Cinematography

    El Conde
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Maestro
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things

    Editing

    Anatomy of a Fall
    The Holdovers
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things

    Makeup and Hairstyling

    Golda
    Maestro
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things
    Society of the Snow

    Sound

    The Creator
    Maestro
    Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
    Oppenheimer
    The Zone of Interest

    Visual Effects

    The Creator
    Godzilla Minus One
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
    Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
    Napoleon

    Original Score

    American Fiction
    Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
    Killers of the Flower Moon
    Oppenheimer
    Poor Things

    Original Song

    The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)
    I’m Just Ken (Barbie)
    It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
    Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)
    What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

    Documentary Feature

    Bobi Wine: The People’s President
    The Eternal Memory
    Four Daughters
    To Kill a Tiger
    20 Days in Mariupol

    International Feature

    The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
    Io Capitano, Italy
    Perfect Days, Japan
    Society of the Snow, Spain
    The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

    Animated Short

    Letter to a Pig
    Ninety-Five Senses
    Our Uniform
    Pachyderme
    War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

    Documentary Short

    The ABCs of Book Banning
    The Barber of Little Rock
    Island in Between
    The Last Repair Shop
    Nai Nai & Wai Po

    Live-Action Short

    The After
    Invincible
    Knight of Fortune
    Red, White and Blue
    The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

