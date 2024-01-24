All the 2024 Academy Award nominations

Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer has emerged as a frontrunner at the upcoming Oscars, securing a whopping 13 nominations. The biopic, centred around scientist Robert Oppenheimer, the architect of the atomic bomb, is in contention for categories such as Best Film, Best Director, and Adapted Screenplay.

Notably, this could mark Nolan's first-ever Oscar win, having previously received five nominations. The star-studded cast, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt, are also vying for individual accolades.

In a close second, Yorgos Lanthimos's feminist fantasy, Poor Things received 11 nominations, adding an intriguing dynamic to the awards race. Martin Scorsese's true crime epic, Killers of the Flower Moon secured 10 nods, while the unexpected contender, Barbie surprisingly garnered 8 nominations.

However, the nominations announcement brought some notable slights, with only one female director, Justine Triet, making the cut for the Best Director category. High-profile figures like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Greta Lee, and Andrew Scott faced disappointment with their exclusion.

Lily Gladstone's inclusion in the nominations makes her the first Native American actor ever to be considered for the award, setting the stage for a compelling competition with Emma Stone, who recently won a Best Actress Golden Globe for Poor Things.

Surprises continued with unexpected nods for Poor Things, particularly for Mark Ruffalo as Best Supporting Actor and Yorgos Lanthimos for Best Director. The Best Picture shortlist features a diverse lineup, including Barbie, Past Lives, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Maestro, and The Zone of Interest.

In a noteworthy development, The Zone of Interest, shot in Poland in the German language, marks the first British film in contention for Best International Film in 24 years. Sandra Hüller, the star of the film, competes for Leading Actress for her role in Anatomy of a Fall against some formidable contenders such as Annette Benning, Carey Mulligan and Emma Stone.

Bradley Cooper's Maestro also gained recognition in seven categories, while Alexander Payne's comedy, The Holdovers, missed out on Best Director but remains a strong contender for Original Screenplay. Unexpected inclusions in the race for Best Supporting Actress include Jodie Foster and Danielle Brooks.

However, some notable omissions and disappointments marked the nominations, with acclaimed films like All of Us Strangers and Saltburn receiving no recognition.

The Oscars, determined by approximately 11,000 industry professionals from 93 countries, is scheduled to take place on 10 March 2024 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel as the host.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

May December

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robot Dreams

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Song

The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)

I’m Just Ken (Barbie)

It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)

What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

International Feature

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Live-Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar