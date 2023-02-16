Oppenheimer, Succession crowned big winners at Golden Globes 2024

Here are all the winners at the Golden Globes 2024:
Best Film - Drama: Oppenheimer
Best Film - Musical or Comedy: Poor Things
Best Director: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Best Actress - Drama: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor - Drama: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Best Actress - Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell
Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron
Best Foreign-language Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie
Best Stand-up Comedian on Television: Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Best TV series - Drama: Succession
Best TV series - Musical or Comedy: The Bear
Best Actress in a TV series - Drama: Sarah Snook - Succession
Best Actor in a TV series - Drama: Kieran Culkin - Succession
Best Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Best Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV movie: Ali Wong - Beef
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV movie: Steven Yeun - Beef
Best Supporting Actress - Television: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Best Supporting Actor - Television: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession