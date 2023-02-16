Oppenheimer, Succession crowned big winners at Golden Globes 2024

The 2024 awards season is here. Hollywood kicked things off with the Golden Globe Awards, a celebration of cinema and television that captivated us over the past year.

Source: Golden Globes

Here are all the winners at the Golden Globes 2024:

Best Film - Drama: Oppenheimer

Best Film - Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

Best Director: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Best Actress - Drama: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor - Drama: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Best Actress - Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Actor - Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell

Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

Best Foreign-language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

Best Stand-up Comedian on Television: Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Best TV series - Drama: Succession

Best TV series - Musical or Comedy: The Bear

Best Actress in a TV series - Drama: Sarah Snook - Succession

Best Actor in a TV series - Drama: Kieran Culkin - Succession

Best Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Best Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV movie: Ali Wong - Beef

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV movie: Steven Yeun - Beef

Best Supporting Actress - Television: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Best Supporting Actor - Television: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession