Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Film News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Oppenheimer, Succession crowned big winners at Golden Globes 2024

    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    The 2024 awards season is here. Hollywood kicked things off with the Golden Globe Awards, a celebration of cinema and television that captivated us over the past year.
    Source: Golden Globes
    Source: Golden Globes

    Here are all the winners at the Golden Globes 2024:

    Best Film - Drama: Oppenheimer

    Best Film - Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

    Best Director: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

    Best Actress - Drama: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

    Best Actor - Drama: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

    Best Actress - Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone - Poor Things

    Best Actor - Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

    Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

    Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

    Best Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

    Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

    Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell

    Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

    Best Foreign-language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

    Best Stand-up Comedian on Television: Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

    Best TV series - Drama: Succession

    Best TV series - Musical or Comedy: The Bear

    Best Actress in a TV series - Drama: Sarah Snook - Succession

    Best Actor in a TV series - Drama: Kieran Culkin - Succession

    Best Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

    Best Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

    Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV movie: Ali Wong - Beef

    Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV movie: Steven Yeun - Beef

    Best Supporting Actress - Television: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

    Best Supporting Actor - Television: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

    Read more: film awards, tv awards, Golden Globes, succession, Oppenheimer
    NextOptions


    Related

    Image supplied. The National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners were announced at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday, 21 October
    All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa 2023 winners
    24 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Lawyers fed-up with shambles in Master's Offices
     18 Oct 2023
    Unveiling Oppenheimer on screen: A journey into brilliance
    Unveiling Oppenheimer on screen: A journey into brilliance
     18 Sep 2023
    Image supplied. The official nominees for the National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) has been released by the National Film Academy
    All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa nominees
    4 Sep 2023
    Image supplied.The 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced
    All the 2023 Safta nominees
    8 Aug 2023
    Beware: Scammers exploit hype around Barbie, Oppenheimer movies to steal personal information
    Beware: Scammers exploit hype around Barbie, Oppenheimer movies to steal personal information
    19 Jul 2023
    Highly anticipated releases at the box office this July
    Highly anticipated releases at the box office this July
     28 Jun 2023
    17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards call for jury members
    17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards call for jury members
    16 Feb 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz