Cassava shuffles leadership deck, Ziaad Suleman new SA CEO

Cassava Technologies has announced several key leadership appointments, including the appointment of Collective X board member Ziaad Suleman as CEO of its South African operations. Suleman, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in the technology industry, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held leadership positions at various technology companies, most notably EOH where he has successfully driven growth and innovation.

Ziaad Suleman is also a board member at Collective X, a digital skill lobby.

The appointment of Suleman is part of a broader leadership overhaul at Cassava Technologies, as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the global market.

Other key appointments include Ahmed El Beheiry as COO and Chief AI Officer, Deon Geyser as CEO of Liquid Networks, and Adil El Youssefi as CEO of Cassava’s co-location business.

“These leadership changes reflect our commitment to assembling a dynamic, diverse, and talented team to drive our company’s growth and success,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

“Together, we will drive our ‘One Cassava’ strategy, harnessing the full capability of our ecosystem in our chosen markets.”

I am confident that these changes, along with the collective efforts of our new and existing team members, will set us up for sustainable, profitable growth in the future.