ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ASUSBET SoftwareBluegrass DigitalDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Cassava shuffles leadership deck, Ziaad Suleman new SA CEO

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
17 Feb 2025
17 Feb 2025
Cassava Technologies has announced several key leadership appointments, including the appointment of Collective X board member Ziaad Suleman as CEO of its South African operations. Suleman, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in the technology industry, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held leadership positions at various technology companies, most notably EOH where he has successfully driven growth and innovation.
Ziaad Suleman is also a board member at Collective X, a digital skill lobby.
Ziaad Suleman is also a board member at Collective X, a digital skill lobby.

The appointment of Suleman is part of a broader leadership overhaul at Cassava Technologies, as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the global market.

Other key appointments include Ahmed El Beheiry as COO and Chief AI Officer, Deon Geyser as CEO of Liquid Networks, and Adil El Youssefi as CEO of Cassava’s co-location business.

“These leadership changes reflect our commitment to assembling a dynamic, diverse, and talented team to drive our company’s growth and success,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, president and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

“Together, we will drive our ‘One Cassava’ strategy, harnessing the full capability of our ecosystem in our chosen markets.”

I am confident that these changes, along with the collective efforts of our new and existing team members, will set us up for sustainable, profitable growth in the future.
Read more: technology, EOH, succession, leadership change, Cassava Technologies, Hardy Pemhiwa, Lindsey Schutters
Share this article
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz