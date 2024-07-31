702 Walk the Talk 2024: A triumphant celebration of 30 years of democracy and unity

This past Sunday, the iconic 702 Walk the Talk event marked a significant milestone in South African history, celebrating three decades of democracy in partnership with the City of Tshwane and Freedom Park. With a route steeped in heritage and symbolism, participants embarked on a journey from Freedom Park Heritage Site to the Union Buildings, embodying the spirit of social cohesion and nation-building.

This year's edition was more than just a walk; it was a tribute to the progress and unity South Africa has achieved over the past 30 years. The event, conceptualised to honour this historic period, took walkers through significant landmarks, starting from the Voortrekker Monument, symbolising the past, traversing through Reconciliation Road and Freedom Park, and culminating at the Union Buildings – the seat of power and a beacon of our democratic journey.

Adding to the event's significance, City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink opened and participated in the 8km walk, while Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms. Peace Mabe, opened and walked the 6.7km route with the 702Landers. Their participation highlighted the importance of this event in promoting unity and commemorating our nation's history.

Keitumetse Madisha, national head of events at Primedia Broadcasting, expressed her gratitude to all those who made the event a success: “We are immensely grateful to our sponsors, partners, Freedom Park and the City of Tshwane for their unwavering support. Thank you to the City of Tshwane residents for allowing us to shut down the roads for the event. A special thank you goes to the 702Landers, whose enthusiasm and participation bringing life to this event year after year. Your commitment to walking the talk exemplifies the unity and strength of our community.”

The event highlighted the diverse purposes behind the walk – from health and fitness to fun, team building, and raising awareness for causes such as cancer. Walkers also had the unique opportunity to follow the path that the body of the Late State President Nelson Mandela took for its final visitation at the Union Buildings, adding a profound layer of historical significance to the day.

The 702 Walk the Talk was further enriched by an entertainment lineup on the 8km and 6.7km routes featuring icons such as Zola 7, DJ Cleo, Ishmael, Pitori dancers and entertainment at the finishline by Cici, and Langa Mavuso. The collaboration with local transport services, including Tshwane buses and taxi associations, ensured seamless connectivity for participants, reflecting the dynamic and inclusive spirit of our nation.

In partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority, the event was broadcast live on PHELI FM, bringing the experience to a broader audience and celebrating the vibrancy of the Capital City. Local vendors from Pretoria added to the festive atmosphere, offering a taste of the region's rich culinary heritage.

The success of the 2024 edition of 702 Walk the Talk underscores its relevance as a unifying event that not only commemorates our democratic journey but also fosters community spirit and shared purpose. As we look forward to future editions, we remain committed to celebrating our heritage and promoting social cohesion.



