Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

KantarAFDASocial PlacesTDMCDaily MaverickPromiseNew MediaIAB South AfricaHeineken BeveragesEbony+IvoryTractor OutdoorPublicis Groupe AfricaMscsportsMotherland OMNiNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    702 Walk the Talk 2024: A triumphant celebration of 30 years of democracy and unity

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    This past Sunday, the iconic 702 Walk the Talk event marked a significant milestone in South African history, celebrating three decades of democracy in partnership with the City of Tshwane and Freedom Park. With a route steeped in heritage and symbolism, participants embarked on a journey from Freedom Park Heritage Site to the Union Buildings, embodying the spirit of social cohesion and nation-building.
    702 Walk the Talk 2024: A triumphant celebration of 30 years of democracy and unity

    This year's edition was more than just a walk; it was a tribute to the progress and unity South Africa has achieved over the past 30 years. The event, conceptualised to honour this historic period, took walkers through significant landmarks, starting from the Voortrekker Monument, symbolising the past, traversing through Reconciliation Road and Freedom Park, and culminating at the Union Buildings – the seat of power and a beacon of our democratic journey.

    Adding to the event's significance, City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink opened and participated in the 8km walk, while Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms. Peace Mabe, opened and walked the 6.7km route with the 702Landers. Their participation highlighted the importance of this event in promoting unity and commemorating our nation's history.

    Keitumetse Madisha, national head of events at Primedia Broadcasting, expressed her gratitude to all those who made the event a success: “We are immensely grateful to our sponsors, partners, Freedom Park and the City of Tshwane for their unwavering support. Thank you to the City of Tshwane residents for allowing us to shut down the roads for the event. A special thank you goes to the 702Landers, whose enthusiasm and participation bringing life to this event year after year. Your commitment to walking the talk exemplifies the unity and strength of our community.”

    The event highlighted the diverse purposes behind the walk – from health and fitness to fun, team building, and raising awareness for causes such as cancer. Walkers also had the unique opportunity to follow the path that the body of the Late State President Nelson Mandela took for its final visitation at the Union Buildings, adding a profound layer of historical significance to the day.

    The 702 Walk the Talk was further enriched by an entertainment lineup on the 8km and 6.7km routes featuring icons such as Zola 7, DJ Cleo, Ishmael, Pitori dancers and entertainment at the finishline by Cici, and Langa Mavuso. The collaboration with local transport services, including Tshwane buses and taxi associations, ensured seamless connectivity for participants, reflecting the dynamic and inclusive spirit of our nation.

    In partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority, the event was broadcast live on PHELI FM, bringing the experience to a broader audience and celebrating the vibrancy of the Capital City. Local vendors from Pretoria added to the festive atmosphere, offering a taste of the region's rich culinary heritage.

    The success of the 2024 edition of 702 Walk the Talk underscores its relevance as a unifying event that not only commemorates our democratic journey but also fosters community spirit and shared purpose. As we look forward to future editions, we remain committed to celebrating our heritage and promoting social cohesion.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

    Related

    702 and CapeTalk unveil 2024 Nedbank Business Ignite winners
    Primedia Broadcasting702 and CapeTalk unveil 2024 Nedbank Business Ignite winners
    16 Jul 2024
    Money Show host Bruce Whitfield to leave Primedia
    Primedia BroadcastingMoney Show host Bruce Whitfield to leave Primedia
    25 Jun 2024
    Lindile Xoko heads off to Harvard and private equity
    Primedia BroadcastingLindile Xoko heads off to Harvard and private equity
    21 Jun 2024
    702 Walk the Talk steps into history, honouring 30 years of democracy
    Primedia Broadcasting702 Walk the Talk steps into history, honouring 30 years of democracy
    23 May 2024
    Nisa Allie to lead credible journalism as newly appointed editor-in-chief of EWN
    Primedia BroadcastingNisa Allie to lead credible journalism as newly appointed editor-in-chief of EWN
    18 Apr 2024
    Renowned jazz aficionado Nothemba Madumo joins Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia BroadcastingRenowned jazz aficionado Nothemba Madumo joins Primedia Broadcasting
    26 Mar 2024
    Primedia Broadcasting announces key staff appointments in strategic expansion
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting announces key staff appointments in strategic expansion
    20 Mar 2024
    Primedia Broadcasting launches Corporates that Care on World NGO Day
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting launches Corporates that Care on World NGO Day
    29 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz