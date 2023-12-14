Calling all creatives

Complete the Cannes Lions survey – you could win a free pass to the Festival of Creativity in 2024.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity returns to The Palais in Cannes from Monday 17 to Friday 21 June 2024 to celebrate all creativity in the making – and the people behind it.

If you’ve attended the Cannes Lions week in the past and have some thoughts and ideas about how they could do things differently, now is your chance to have your creative say. As the official representative of the Cannes Lions in South Africa, Ster-Kinekor is encouraging creatives across the country to complete a survey by 31 December 2023. The responses to the survey will drive how the 2024 creative week unfolds.

“The annual State of Creativity study is a global study and is one of the biggest of its kind. It offers a global view of the challenges and opportunities brands and agencies are currently facing. We’d love to hear from you and your teams to ensure your viewpoints are represented. The more responses the Cannes Lions team receives, the richer and more useful the findings will be. It’s an anonymous survey, and the end result will be a thematic report,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

One lucky person who completes the survey could themselves on their way to France in June next year, with a free pass to attend the 2024 edition of the world’s most celebrated festival of creativity.

The link to the survey is here, and it will only take a few minutes of your time to complete, but it could just win you a trip to Cannes in 2024. So, what are you waiting for – click the link and complete the survey! It could just be your lucky day.

”The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is designed to inspire creatives with brand new thinking and global ways of working. You could also watch your work make history on the international stage at the awards shows. And, of course, there is the opportunity to simply sit back and get inspired by a world-class lineup of speakers,” comments Wylie.

This is your moment. Be a part of it.



