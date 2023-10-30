Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

New MediaTDMCBusiness and Arts South AfricaVERVEDMASABrand AvatarTopco MediaDentsuJacaranda FMOFM RadioAsk AfrikaOptimize AgencyStyle IDOppoLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Remember when we were leaders: How brands can shape nations and drive progress

30 Oct 2023
Parusha PartabBy: Parusha Partab
As the outcome of the 2023 Rugby World Cup has made evident, the Springboks' legacy continues to thrive long after that iconic Madiba moment in 1995.
Source: © Rugby Dump That moment when Madiba donned the Springbok jersey at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final has been lauded as a masterclass for leaders says Parusha Partab, head of the IAB Africa Transformation (DEI) Council
Source: © Rugby Dump Rugby Dump That moment when Madiba donned the Springbok jersey at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final has been lauded as a masterclass for leaders says Parusha Partab, head of the IAB Africa Transformation (DEI) Council

Of all the brands that have boasted iconic status in South Africa, none will ever come close to that of Nelson Mandela.

The term ‘global icon’ is often bandied about, however, when it comes to Madiba, it is truly deserved.

The former president of South Africa’s brand continues to excel across all the dimensions to which many so desperately aspire; salience, meaningfulness, distinction, purpose.

It is difficult to find anyone in the country, or the world, who is unclear about what Mandela did, stood for and personally means to them.

Iconic brands transform

Of all his life’s great endurance and achievements, there is one moment that every South African of a certain age remembers vividly: Madiba donning the Springbok jersey at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.

That moment has been lauded as a masterclass for leaders sitting on a powder keg, displaying the deftness of his communication skills and his foresight to promote national harmony and healing in a deeply fractured country.

He recognised that by embracing the predominantly white Springbok team and the sport of rugby, he could bridge the racial divide and unite the nation.

His unwavering support for the team and active involvement in the tournament proved to be immensely influential.

He not only transformed society but made it safe to forgive by setting a powerful example. He promoted inclusivity and recognised that diversity encompasses more than just representation.

Widely interpreted as a symbol of his outreach to the white community and his commitment to reconciliation, that singular moment exemplified much of what would become his life’s legacy: the lesson that all societal transformation begins with personal transformation.

#OrchidsandOnions: Springboks prove we are indeed Stronger Together
#OrchidsandOnions: Springboks prove we are indeed Stronger Together

By 24 Oct 2023

Chasing the iconic dream

Effective creative expression and complex problem-solving require the incorporation of multiple perspectives, drawing from unique lived experiences, varied expertise and original thinking.

This is what Madiba’s act symbolised and what catapulted his brand to iconic status.

There is a famous book by Douglas B. Holt that lives on the shelves of many strategists. How Brands Become Icons: The Principles of Cultural Branding analyses how some brands move beyond merely representing businesses, products or services to become iconic symbols deeply embedded in — and often dictating — popular culture.

The central theme of the book revolves around the concept of ‘cultural branding’ and Holt argues that brands successful in this approach are those that transcend traditional marketing tactics to connect with consumers on a profoundly cultural level.

In other words iconic brands are not just commodities; they are a part of people’s lives and identities. They tap into broader cultural meanings, values and symbols, aligning themselves with larger cultural movements or narratives — just like Mandela, Apple or, locally, Nando’s.

It’s the dream of every contributor to brand creation or custodianship to have their brand become iconic, to tap into prevailing cultural norms and orthodoxies and offer alternative ideologies or identities, and to reconcile and heal societal fault lines by creating compelling brand narratives or myths that capture the imagination of communities of people and sometimes even entire countries.

In South Africa, the marketing industry has created many brands that have impacted the larger culture.

Famous campaigns have shifted and moved people, adding words and phrases to our lexicon and breaking barriers while shaping and being shaped by the larger socio-economic and political context.

Since the dawn of South Africa’s democracy, brands have played a crucial role in co-creating new cultural narratives, and inspiring innovative visions while simultaneously reflecting and stimulating political discourse.

Source: © SA Rugby Mag Siya Kolisi displays the leadership qualities we yearn to see in the people in charge of our nation says Dono White, strategic planning director at VMLY&R South Africa
Why South Africa would vote for Siya Kolisi in 2024 if they could

By 12 Oct 2023

Nothing constrains creativity: A fresh approach to an established brand

Over the past decade, the South African digital media and marketing landscape has experienced significant changes, largely driven by economic factors.

Prolonged periods of slow growth, recessionary cycles and the Covid-19 pandemic have led to reduced consumer spending and lower business confidence.

This, in turn, has impacted budgets for advertising and marketing.

At the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa, which empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy, brands form an integral part of our community.

For the last 15 years, the organisation has worked to assist companies and the agencies whom they collaborate with to build powerful brands that live on in the lexicon of our culture.

Through the IAB South Africa’s various councils and committees, we provide insight and resources for brands to set the benchmark for innovation in digital media and marketing.

In particular, the mandate of the Transformation Council has been to embrace diversity and progress.

This and the notion of building a successful brand is the imperative behind the IAB South Africa and the Council’s objective to rebrand itself from the Transformation Council to the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Council.

This rebrand signifies a shift in focus towards fostering a more inclusive and equitable industry that celebrates diversity and champion’s progress.

By rebranding the Council, the IAB South Africa demonstrates a commitment to not only overcoming the challenges of slow growth, recessions, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and lower business confidence but also driving positive change by promoting diverse perspectives and ensuring equal opportunities.

This marks progress for the Council itself as it now aligns with the organisation’s ultimate goal of transcending traditional marketing approaches to create iconic brands that resonate with people on a deeper cultural level and contribute to a more unified and progressive society.

Remembering our role in leadership

Advertising can be described as the fusion of creativity and commerce, where artistic expression serves economic progress.

In a nation like South Africa, it is increasingly vital for an industry driven by the pursuit of commercial expansion to rejuvenate and rise to the occasion.

Consumers frequently recount their experiences of slaving away to afford a car, motivated by an inspiring ad or marketing campaign.

They may reminisce about emotional or nostalgic moments evoked by a beer commercial or recognise the profound empowerment that comes from seeing their race, gender, sexual orientation or community represented in the media.

Although advertising is sometimes dismissed as merely producing visuals and occupying space, it plays a pivotal role in shaping our perceptions and the dreams we aspire to.

This presents both a noteworthy responsibility and opportunity for the industry to re-dedicate itself to exceptional creative work that benefits both the individuals it aims to influence and the brands it strives to develop.

It encourages viewing each brief as a chance to conceive an even more substantial and impactful ‘big idea’.

8 business lessons from the Springboks
8 business lessons from the Springboks

By 17 Oct 2023

A clarion call

The Springboks’ legacy continues long after that iconic Madiba moment in 1995, as the team persists in inspiring and uniting the nation, showcasing increased diversity and serving as a powerful symbol of inclusion and transformation, there is much to learn from the Springboks in terms of harnessing a moment and building an iconic brand.

The media and marketing industries often face criticism for perpetuating harmful stereotypes, breaking promises and deceiving the unsuspecting.

However, when at its finest, it holds the power to create, to reconcile, to inspire.

Nelson Mandela once said, “I am not a saint unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying”.

With this in mind, we as the rebranded IAB South Africa Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council strive to remember our capacity to lead, transform and captivate — and motivate other brands to do the same.

After all, these are the hallmarks of truly iconic brands.

NextOptions
Parusha Partab
Parusha Partab's articles

About Parusha Partab

Parusha Partab, head of the IAB Africa Transformation (DEI) Council and group strategy director at Wunderman Thompson South Africa.
Read more: marketing, Brands, digital media, branding, Nelson Mandela, Madiba, iconic brands, Springboks, IAB SA, Interactive Advertising Bureau SA, Parusha Partab, Wunderman Thompson South Africa

Related

The club has had a successful branding story. Source: X.
Kaizer Chiefs - a branding success story2 days ago
Source:
Spotify data: Afrikaans music is the mood as Springboks gear up for final3 days ago
#BehindtheSelfie: Lebo Mothobi-Tilo, marketing director at Tetra Pak
#BehindtheSelfie: Lebo Mothobi-Tilo, marketing director at Tetra Pak26 Oct 2023
History Channel Africa launches My History Moments
DStv Media SalesHistory Channel Africa launches My History Moments24 Oct 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Springboks prove we are indeed Stronger Together
#OrchidsandOnions: Springboks prove we are indeed Stronger Together24 Oct 2023
Image supplied. Oral healthcare brand, Aquafresh has positioned its latest campaign Every day can be a big day based on the insight that everyday confidence can begin with good oral health
#BehindtheCampaign: Aquafresh's "Today is going to be a big day''24 Oct 2023
Imag supplied from The Disney Plane reveal, captured by Mpho Ramathikithi, ZCMC Media. Disney’s biggest festive retail campaign in South Africa, May Your Wishes Come True has kicked off with a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery on Lift featuring some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars
Disney's biggest retail campaign "Lift's" into the sky23 Oct 2023
Source: © Warc A new forecast by Warc puts global retail media ad investment at $141.7bn for 2024
Retail Media: The advertising story of the decade with global advertising spend set to reach $128.2bn20 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz