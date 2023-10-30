Industries

Newspapers News Pakistan

Shahida Kazi, the first female correspondent in Pakistan dies

30 Oct 2023
Pakistan's first female correspondent has died at the age of 79.
Shahida Kazi, the first female correspondent in Pakistan, has passed away. Source: YouTube.
Shahida Kazi died in Karachi from an illness.

She studied journalism at the University of Karachi where she learned that she was the only female student and the first woman to enrol in the field of journalism in the country.

In 1966 Kazi began working for Dawn, a leading English daily newspaper in Pakistan. She later worked as a news producer and senior news editor at Pakistan Television Corporation where she contributed for 20 years.

Earlier this year she published her autobiography, Sweet, Sour & Bitter: A life well lived.

