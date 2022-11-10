Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

East Coast RadioThe Publicity WorkshopCity Lodge HotelIrvine PartnersBurnesseoBizcommunity.comOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Wellness Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


East Coast Radio's Summer Body Bootcamp a real highlight for KZN fitness enthusiasts

10 Nov 2022
Issued by: East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio's (ECR) sold out Summer Body Bootcamp event hosted on Saturday, 5 November 2022, gave attendees an exciting start to Summer.
East Coast Radio's Summer Body Bootcamp a real highlight for KZN fitness enthusiasts

350 fitness enthusiasts were challenged and pushed to their limits with three high intensity exercise sessions; kickboxing, HITT, and Zumba, while Keri Miller’s yoga session brought the day to a close with a cool down stretch.

East Coasters walked away with a goody bag filled with exciting treats, gifts, and exercise gear thanks to Clicks.
Throughout the morning, Drive host, Stacey Norman, spoilt event goers and gave away spot prizes such as a JBL Speaker, a Sportsman’s Warehouse voucher to the value of R5,000, branded yoga matts, The Body Shop vouchers, a Lavida SPA relaxation voucher, and branded hampers from ECR and Clicks.

A key highlight at this year’s event was a pop-up smoothie bicycle maker challenge. Attendees hopped onto a bicycle attached to a blender and the cyclist would pedal as fast as they could to make their own smoothie. All contributions on the day were donated to the station’s CSI initiative, The Big Favour.

The East Coast Radio team is already gearing up for another exciting Summer Body Bootcamp event in February 2023.
Listen to ECR on-air, online (https://www.ecr.co.za/listen-live/), and via DStv channel 836 to find out what KZN’s No.1 Hit Music Station is up to this summer.

NextOptions
East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
Read more: East Coast Radio, ECR

Related

Get ready for the East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp in partnership with Clicks
East Coast RadioGet ready for the East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp in partnership with Clicks20 Oct 2022
Innovation Festival 2022 is back
Innovate DurbanInnovation Festival 2022 is back6 Oct 2022
East Coast Radio wins top accolade at the Most Awards
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio wins top accolade at the Most Awards12 Sep 2022
East Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio bags 15 nominations at the 2022 Radio Awards8 Sep 2022
Source:
Here are the finalists for the Radio Awards 2022!6 Sep 2022
Joe Public Durban and Dunlop introduce Pothole FM
Joe PublicJoe Public Durban and Dunlop introduce Pothole FM25 Aug 2022
East Coast Radio wins at the Standard Bank KZN Top Business Awards
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio wins at the Standard Bank KZN Top Business Awards28 Jul 2022
East Coast Radio freshens up its weekend and evening line-up
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio freshens up its weekend and evening line-up8 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz