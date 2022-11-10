East Coast Radio's Summer Body Bootcamp a real highlight for KZN fitness enthusiasts

East Coast Radio's (ECR) sold out Summer Body Bootcamp event hosted on Saturday, 5 November 2022, gave attendees an exciting start to Summer.

350 fitness enthusiasts were challenged and pushed to their limits with three high intensity exercise sessions; kickboxing, HITT, and Zumba, while Keri Miller’s yoga session brought the day to a close with a cool down stretch.

East Coasters walked away with a goody bag filled with exciting treats, gifts, and exercise gear thanks to Clicks.

Throughout the morning, Drive host, Stacey Norman, spoilt event goers and gave away spot prizes such as a JBL Speaker, a Sportsman’s Warehouse voucher to the value of R5,000, branded yoga matts, The Body Shop vouchers, a Lavida SPA relaxation voucher, and branded hampers from ECR and Clicks.

A key highlight at this year’s event was a pop-up smoothie bicycle maker challenge. Attendees hopped onto a bicycle attached to a blender and the cyclist would pedal as fast as they could to make their own smoothie. All contributions on the day were donated to the station’s CSI initiative, The Big Favour.

The East Coast Radio team is already gearing up for another exciting Summer Body Bootcamp event in February 2023.

Listen to ECR on-air, online (https://www.ecr.co.za/listen-live/), and via DStv channel 836 to find out what KZN’s No.1 Hit Music Station is up to this summer.