Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuOFM RadioVERVEBMi ResearchMann MadeOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)Hoorah DigitalBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsGagasi FMBroad MediaAFDAClockworkWunderman ThompsonAsk AfrikaDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Video Editor - Intern/Junior Remote
  • Production and Post-Production Assistant Johannesburg
  • Video Production/Video Editing/Media Paid Internship Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    JFY Youth and Audience Development Programme continues in Ekurhuleni

    10 Nov 2022
    The Joburg Film Festival will be taking place in Sandton while the JFF Youth and Audience Development programme continues in the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions this month.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Prioritising growth

    Following the successful programmes in Sedibeng and the West Rand last month, the next series of workshops has now been announced with the Ekurhuleni edition set to take place at the Rhoo Hlatswayo Art Centre on 19 and 20 November, followed by the Tshwane programme confirmed to take place on the 26 and 27 November at the Women's Living Heritage Museum.

    Developed to prioritise growth and upskilling of young upcoming local filmmakers in underdeveloped areas within the province, the JFF Youth and Audience Development programme is an integral pillar of the festival. For the past few years, this event has provided life-changing experiences for emerging film talent, with over 200 aspiring local young creatives / filmmakers attending the programme.

    Disadvantaged communities

    The two-day programme includes a jam packed learning experience, covering a myriad of topics including directing, performance, story and conceptualisation, production, editing and animation and includes filmmaking and acting masterclasses. The Youth and Audience Development programme targets youth between the ages of 18 and 25 who are students or young and aspirant filmmakers from previously disadvantaged communities.

    Limited to local residents from each region, participants will also require their valid matric certificate to qualify for the programme.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Film, festival, matric, Joburg, Ekurhuleni, youth, West Rand

    Related

    Source: © Joy Online Johnnie Walker’span-African The Ones Who…Keep Walking has won a Grand Prix and a Gold at the World Media Awards
    Johnnie Walker's The Ones Who...Keep Walking wins Grand Prix and Gold3 Nov 2022
    Pendoring Awards finalists announced!
    Pendoring Awards finalists announced!27 Oct 2022
    Image supplied. The inaugural Keep Walking: Africa Top 30 List have been announced
    Africa's Next-Gen cultural shapeshifters announced26 Oct 2022
    Source: © Terje Sollie Netflix is offering training sessions in South Africa and Nigeria, led by SCA’s Award-winning faculty
    Netflix and SCA at USC present training sessions in SA and Nigeria25 Oct 2022
    Source:
    2022 Loeries Student Awards gold winners announced!7 Oct 2022
    Image by Danette Breitenbach: All the Film and Film Craft gold winners
    All the 2022 Loeries Film and Film Craft Awards gold winners!6 Oct 2022
    A gap year: Good idea or not?
    MSC Artisan AcademyA gap year: Good idea or not?3 Oct 2022
    Source: Picture Supplied.
    A tête-à-tête with director of Mlungu Wam Jenna Bass3 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz