JFY Youth and Audience Development Programme continues in Ekurhuleni

The Joburg Film Festival will be taking place in Sandton while the JFF Youth and Audience Development programme continues in the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions this month.

Source: Supplied.

Prioritising growth

Following the successful programmes in Sedibeng and the West Rand last month, the next series of workshops has now been announced with the Ekurhuleni edition set to take place at the Rhoo Hlatswayo Art Centre on 19 and 20 November, followed by the Tshwane programme confirmed to take place on the 26 and 27 November at the Women's Living Heritage Museum.

Developed to prioritise growth and upskilling of young upcoming local filmmakers in underdeveloped areas within the province, the JFF Youth and Audience Development programme is an integral pillar of the festival. For the past few years, this event has provided life-changing experiences for emerging film talent, with over 200 aspiring local young creatives / filmmakers attending the programme.

Disadvantaged communities

The two-day programme includes a jam packed learning experience, covering a myriad of topics including directing, performance, story and conceptualisation, production, editing and animation and includes filmmaking and acting masterclasses. The Youth and Audience Development programme targets youth between the ages of 18 and 25 who are students or young and aspirant filmmakers from previously disadvantaged communities.

Limited to local residents from each region, participants will also require their valid matric certificate to qualify for the programme.