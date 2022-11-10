Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuOFM RadioVERVEBMi ResearchMann MadeOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)Hoorah DigitalBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsGagasi FMBroad MediaAFDAClockworkWunderman ThompsonAsk AfrikaDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Mid Weight Front/Backend Developer Cape Town
  • Operations Manager Johannesburg
  • 3D Designer Pretoria
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Intern Brand Strategist Johannesburg
  • Digital Designer Johannesburg
  • Senior Brand Manager Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Johannesburg
  • Agency Account Manager Cape Town
  • Sales Hunter Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Second Laureus Sport for Good Index revealed

    10 Nov 2022
    The second edition of the Laureus Sport for Good Index has been revealed.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The Index highlights 29 brands that are leading the way globally in delivering positive social or ecological impact through sport.

    The Laureus Sport for Good Index 2022 features world-renowned brands across six different industry sectors and included the likes of Patagonia, Ecotricity, Rexona and Lego.

    Laureus, the global movement with the purpose of changing the world through the power of sport has teamed up with sports media and events company SportsPro, to create the Laureus Sport for Good Index.

    Launched in 2021, brands have once again been recognised for their collaboration, innovation, and creativity, across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as laid out by the United Nations.

    The full list was collated by an independent panel of judges:

    • Sports goods and apparel: Adidas, Allbirds, ASICS, Athleta, Dick'S Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Hummel, Hylo Athletics, Nike, Patagonia, Rapha, Vaude
    • Consumer products: Clif Bar, EA Sports, Lego, Rexona, SunGod
    • Technology: Google, Microsoft, Rubicon, SAP, Xero, Xylem
    • Energy: Ecotricity, Iberdrola
    • Financial services: Allianz, Visa
    • Transport: Kuehne+Nagel, Nissan

    Michael Johnson, four-time Olympic champion and Laureus Academy Member, said, “What we are seeing from this year’s Laureus Sport for Good Index is real-life examples of the power of sport and how it can be used to promote and implement change. These 29 brands are demonstrating top-of-the-class purpose-led impact utilising sport as the tool, and they act as a benchmark for other brands to use sport for good in their operations.”

    “What is clear from this year’s Index is that, whilst sustainability remains a core focus, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is one of the most prominent areas of focus for these organisations. We live increasingly in a world where having a voice, and making the right moves and impact is what is not only expected but essential. We congratulate all those listed for demonstrating this intent and encourage them and their peers to continue to build on this work,” Johnson continued.

    Image by Andrew Carter: The Nahoon Reef
    South Africa wins bid to host World Waveski Surfing Titles

    1 hour ago

    Determined through an independently adjudicated judging process overseen by a panel of industry experts, the purpose of the Index is to shine a light on those organisations that are having the clearest and most meaningful impact and to provide compelling evidence for the role that sport can play in driving sustainable change.

    Brands featured in the Index were assessed according to a set of seven key criteria, including:

    • Sports-related Corporate Social Responsible (CSR) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) activities
    • Innovation and creativity during purpose-led campaigns
    • Commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance
    • Level of investment in ‘sport for good’ causes
    • Extent to which their sports investments align with the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
    • Their commercial viability
    • An overall assessment of their commitment towards building an equitable society, reducing sport’s ecological footprint, and growing the sports industry’s economy through sport for good campaigns.

    This year’s 19-member judging panel included: Daniela Bas, director of the Division for Inclusive Social Development, United Nations; Fiona Morgan, global director of purpose and impact, SailGP, and Jessica Clancy, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal.

    Source:
    Brands need to be collaborative partners to sports they sponsor

    By 9 Sep 2022

    Ned Wills, managing director at Laureus, said, “Now in its second year, the Laureus Sport for Good Index is fast becoming the definitive guide to how brands utilise the power of sport to deliver positive change in line with the UN SDGs. Congratulations to the 29 brands included on the 2022 Index for their work using sport for good. We are pleased to celebrate many new brands on this year's list, whilst highlighting the sustained contribution and focus of those who remain on the Index from 2021.”

    To see the full Index, go here.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    #NedbankIMC2022: Making storytelling count4 Aug 2022
    Hollard celebrates the hidden figures of Mzansi's sport industry
    HollardHollard celebrates the hidden figures of Mzansi's sport industry27 Nov 2020
    Katherina Tudball
    #Loeries2020: Conceptual thinking is at the heart of everything17 Nov 2020
    D&AD's 56th Annual and Manual. Image supplied.
    D&AD celebrates 56th Annual by adding Manual20 Sep 2018
    The power of publicity - Blurring the lines of sport and entertainment
    LevergyThe power of publicity - Blurring the lines of sport and entertainment20 Jul 2017
    Exciting new opportunity for sporting brands with launch of Sports Expo @ Rand Show 2018
    Rand ShowExciting new opportunity for sporting brands with launch of Sports Expo @ Rand Show 201820 Jul 2017
    CSR research released for Beyond Sport Summit
    CSR research released for Beyond Sport Summit1 Dec 2011

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz