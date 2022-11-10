Second Laureus Sport for Good Index revealed

The second edition of the Laureus Sport for Good Index has been revealed.

The Index highlights 29 brands that are leading the way globally in delivering positive social or ecological impact through sport.

The Laureus Sport for Good Index 2022 features world-renowned brands across six different industry sectors and included the likes of Patagonia, Ecotricity, Rexona and Lego.

Laureus, the global movement with the purpose of changing the world through the power of sport has teamed up with sports media and events company SportsPro, to create the Laureus Sport for Good Index.

Launched in 2021, brands have once again been recognised for their collaboration, innovation, and creativity, across the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as laid out by the United Nations.

The full list was collated by an independent panel of judges:

Sports goods and apparel: Adidas, Allbirds, ASICS, Athleta, Dick'S Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Hummel, Hylo Athletics, Nike, Patagonia, Rapha, Vaude

Adidas, Allbirds, ASICS, Athleta, Dick'S Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Hummel, Hylo Athletics, Nike, Patagonia, Rapha, Vaude Consumer products: Clif Bar, EA Sports, Lego, Rexona, SunGod

Clif Bar, EA Sports, Lego, Rexona, SunGod Technology: Google, Microsoft, Rubicon, SAP, Xero, Xylem

Google, Microsoft, Rubicon, SAP, Xero, Xylem Energy: Ecotricity, Iberdrola

Ecotricity, Iberdrola Financial services: Allianz, Visa

Allianz, Visa Transport: Kuehne+Nagel, Nissan

Michael Johnson, four-time Olympic champion and Laureus Academy Member, said, “What we are seeing from this year’s Laureus Sport for Good Index is real-life examples of the power of sport and how it can be used to promote and implement change. These 29 brands are demonstrating top-of-the-class purpose-led impact utilising sport as the tool, and they act as a benchmark for other brands to use sport for good in their operations.”

“What is clear from this year’s Index is that, whilst sustainability remains a core focus, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is one of the most prominent areas of focus for these organisations. We live increasingly in a world where having a voice, and making the right moves and impact is what is not only expected but essential. We congratulate all those listed for demonstrating this intent and encourage them and their peers to continue to build on this work,” Johnson continued.

Determined through an independently adjudicated judging process overseen by a panel of industry experts, the purpose of the Index is to shine a light on those organisations that are having the clearest and most meaningful impact and to provide compelling evidence for the role that sport can play in driving sustainable change.

Brands featured in the Index were assessed according to a set of seven key criteria, including:

Sports-related Corporate Social Responsible (CSR) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) activities

Innovation and creativity during purpose-led campaigns

Commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance

Level of investment in ‘sport for good’ causes

Extent to which their sports investments align with the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Their commercial viability

An overall assessment of their commitment towards building an equitable society, reducing sport’s ecological footprint, and growing the sports industry’s economy through sport for good campaigns.

This year’s 19-member judging panel included: Daniela Bas, director of the Division for Inclusive Social Development, United Nations; Fiona Morgan, global director of purpose and impact, SailGP, and Jessica Clancy, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility, NBCUniversal.

Ned Wills, managing director at Laureus, said, “Now in its second year, the Laureus Sport for Good Index is fast becoming the definitive guide to how brands utilise the power of sport to deliver positive change in line with the UN SDGs. Congratulations to the 29 brands included on the 2022 Index for their work using sport for good. We are pleased to celebrate many new brands on this year's list, whilst highlighting the sustained contribution and focus of those who remain on the Index from 2021.”

To see the full Index, go here.