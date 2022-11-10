Industries

    Africa


    South Africa wins bid to host World Waveski Surfing Titles

    10 Nov 2022
    South Africa has won the bid to host the 2024 World Waveski Surfing Titles (WWST).
    Image by Andrew Carter: The Nahoon Reef
    Voting took place in Ventura; The United States, at the bi-annual World Waveski Surfing Association AGM.

    Team manager of the South African team, Trystan Viaene, presented South Africa at the meeting as the perfect venue to host this prestigious event on the international calendar.

    Under the leadership of South African Waveski Surfing Association president, Francois Steyn, the committee worked to present a comprehensive proposal to the committee on 7 October 2022.

    After meeting the necessary criteria, the proposal was presented to each of the national presidents of the competitive Waveski collective. Proxy votes were received from participating countries that could not attend this year’s world championship event, and attending countries voted at the AGM.

    The 2024 World Waveski Surfing Titles is proposed to begin on 30 June 2024. South Africa aims to host it over the first spring tides of July. Attending nations are welcome to share a date period that will help the South African Waveski Surfing Association determine the best date for the contest.

    Image supplied: Some of the South Africa Para surfing champions
    The South Africa Para Surfing Championships results are out!

    5 Aug 2022

    The South African organising team hopes to provide a platform for all ages to shine, showcasing their skills and inspiring one another, on a competitive stage.

    East London is a small town, located along the East Coast of South Africa. It is known for its right-hand-point break, called Nahoon Reef, which is considered the best ‘waveski’ wave in the world.

    Nahoon reef will be the first point-break wave surfed at a world-class level in over six years (2016 - Santa Cruz, USA; 2018 – Pantin, Spain; 2022 – Ventura, USA).

    According to local champion, Bruce Viaene, “Dropping down into the outside bowl of Nahoon Reef is an experience like no other, with endless opportunities.”

    Image by Grant McLachlan: Boipelo Awuah took the Women's first place
    Street Lines Skate Tournament winners announced!

    21 Oct 2022

    Proceedings for the competition will kick off with a registration on Friday afternoon, followed by a Flag Parade and Opening Function at the Contest Village, which will boast of something bigger and celebrated. Prize Giving will conclude the contest on Sunday evening, with an authentic African experience where the Kings and Queens of the Reef will be crowned.

    SAWSA plan to host a prologue Cup, which will start two weeks before the 2024 WWST. Starting in Cape Town, onto Cape St Francis or Port Alfred, and settling into East London for the main contest.

    Entries will open in September 2023 to allow sufficient time to plan and prepare for the trip.

    The South African Waveski Surfing Associations, and the waveski and surfing community look forward to welcoming visitors with their South African Hospitality.

    Francois Steyn, surfing, South African sport

