The South Africa Para Surfing Championships results are out!

The results of the TyreLife Solution SA Para Surfing Championships, which took place in Durban on 30 and 31 July, have been announced.

Image supplied: Some of the South Africa Para surfing champions

Organiser and host of the event Julia Van Zyl said, “It is our biggest joy and privilege to host the country's best adaptive surfers and to witness the sport growing year by year. Each year, the vibe on the beach grows, the smiles get bigger and the passion, skill and dedication of the athletes more palpable. For us, it’s so much more than just surfing- its access, its inclusion, its opportunity and mostly its belonging- we really are a close-knit community”.

50 surfers (34 men and 16 women) competed from four provinces around the country including Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. In the end, it was the home province KwaZulu-Natal that took top honours, with Western Cape in second and Eastern Cape and Gauteng in third and fourth respectively.

From this national event, the South African Team will be selected by Surfing South Africa to go to the ISA World Para Surfing Championships in Pismo Beach, California, USA in December.

The Prone Assist division is always the biggest and most hotly contested division at Nationals, and this year was no different with many new development surfers coming up the ranks from grassroots programmes in both Cape Town and Durban.

All throughout the contest, the women’s division saw changes in leadership with Natashia Siebert and Alulutho Tshoba hot on each other’s heels and Noluthando Makalima not far behind. In the end, it was Alulutho Tshoba who took the gold with huge off the tops and some carves. Silver went to Natashia Siebert, bronze Noluthando Makalima and copper to Zubeida Bux.

In the men’s Prone Assist, two more experienced campaigners went all out against three new contestants in the sport. In the end, there was a clear winner with veteran Oliver Sinclair finishing a solid 11.9 points above his competitors. Raemondo jumped from 4th position to second to claim the silver medal, while Diego Saal, James Sinclair and Mark Charlesworth finished 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.

Coach and water assistant Wendy Heslop said, “I can honestly say that this weekend was the highlight of my year and our monthly Made for More Surf sessions are at the top of my list - definitely when my heart is happiest. The heart, passion, organisation and time Made for More put into last weekend showed and the leadership is a great example of service and love. I am blessed to be a part of it all.”

The full results (in winning order) were as follows:

Stand 1 Men

Awande Mhlongo (Mandeni, KZN)

Stand 2 Men

JP Veaudry (East London, EC)

Stand 3 Men

Caleb Swanepoel (Pinelands, Cape Town, WC)

Lerato Seroke (Newcastle, KZN)

Thando Ngcikwe (Khayelitsha, Cape Town, WC)

Kneel/Sit Men

Dave Williams (Glen Anil, KZN)

Emihle Sombexe (Delft, Cape Town, WC)

Tyler Pike (Kommetjie, WC)

Kneel / Sit Women

Similo Dlamini (New Germany, KZN)

Waveski Men

Doug Hendrikz (Forest Hills, KZN)

Martin Ferreira (Pretoria, GP)

VI (Visual Impairment) 1 Men

Danito Mondlane (Berea, KZN)

VI 2 Men

Asande Sibisi (Nqutu, KZN)

Sabelo Ngema (Eshowe, KZN)

VI 2 Women

Michele MacFarlane (WC)

Prone 1 (Unassist) Men

Tiaan du Plessis (Bluff, KZN)

Ricardo Mateus (Westville, KZN)

Prone 1 (Unassist) Women

Tracy McKay (Bluff, KZN)

Prone 2 (Assist) Men

Oli Sinclair (Winston Park, KZN)

Raemondo Lessing (Khayelitsha, Cape Town, WC)

Diego Saal (WC)

James Sinclair (Morningside, KZN)

Mark Charlesworth (Assagay, KZN)

Prone 2 (Assist) Women

Aluluto Tshoba (Clermont, KZN)

Natashia Siebert (Kingsburgh, KZN)

Noluthando Makalima (Khayelitsha, Cape Town, WC)

Zubeida Bux (Durban, KZN)

Jodie Kroone (Botha’s Hill, KZN)

ina Mojie (WC)

Cwenga Nonqane (Gugulethu, Cape Town, WC)

All Inclusive Prone Men

Peter Comrie (Westville, KZN)

Nathaniel Naidoo (Merebank, KZN)

Storm Schwartz (Doonside, KZN)

Thabiso Mabaso (Hillcrest, KZN)

Krishiv Katuwaro (Howick, KZN)

Charles Phillips (Westville, KZN)

All Inclusive Prone Women

Smangele Mefka (KwaMashu, KZN)

Zizi Zukulu (Ntuzuma, KZN)

Sanelisiwe Kweyama (Umlazi, KZN)

Chloe Malcomess (Kloof, KZN)

Phumelelisiwe Pearl Mbele (Umlazi, KZN)

All Inclusive Stand Men

Sean Thompson (Ramsgate, KZN)

Zolani Dube (KwaMashu, KZN)

Melwa Ngema (Eshowe, KZN)

Jarryd Smith (Sheffield Beach, KZN)

Anthony Eastwood (Austerville, KZN)

Camden Harwood (Capri Village, Cape Town, WC)

David Klinkradt (Vredekloof Heights, Cape Town, WC)

Atang Moabi (Umbilo, KZN)

All Inclusive Stand Women

Alwande Khuzwayo (Bluff, KZN)

Provincial Team Placing