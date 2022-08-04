Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelOnPoint PRHavas JohannesburgThe Publicity WorkshopMedia24 LifestyleAFDAMettlestateEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Cab Festival opens call for collective and mentorship programme

4 Aug 2022
The Cabaret and Beyond Festival (Cab) is putting out the call for creatives to apply for a three-month collective and mentorship programme.
Image supplied: Roland Perold, Cab Festival project manager
Image supplied: Roland Perold, Cab Festival project manager

After the three months programme, the Centre for Creative Arts (CCA) will select some of the works for the Cab Festival Showcase held in 2023.

During the previous programme, two composers were chosen to receive grants for further development with dramaturgical support from Janice Honeyman. Their subsequent chamber musicals received a professional staging in Durban and Gqebera in March 2022.

“Positive audience reaction and excellent attendance bode well for the future of new writing in the genre,” says Roland Perold, Cab Festival project manager. “There’s real momentum with this project which sparked rumblings across the country with its high-quality intimate productions. Audiences have taken notice.”

What to know

Applicants must provide reference materials demonstrating their ability to write/compose for musical theatre, meaning they understand songwriting within a dramatic framework.

Those chosen will need to attend bi-monthly Zoom sessions on Sunday mornings at 10am and be prepared to share their songs in development during these sessions. There will be peer feedback as well as professional insights from the panel. Sessions begin on 4 September through 11 December 2022. All dates are available within the online application form.

Image supplied: Sophie Jones in Île
The Drama Factory hosts Women's Month Festival

1 day ago

Selected participants will participate in a three-month writing collective that runs online and is facilitated by Perold. This year writers will need to write two songs; one of which must be an up-tempo number from a piece of musical theatre they wish to develop or are developing. This can be the beginning of a book musical or a collection of works linked to a strong theme or central idea.

This year, specialised guidance will be provided by Johannesburg-based director Lesedi Job and Cape Town-based producer and composer Jaco Griessel. During the online mentoring sessions, Job will provide dramaturgical insights as the participants share their works in development.

Cab Festival opens call for collective and mentorship programme

Job is a respected theatre maker with a keen interest in musical theatre and winner of the Naledi award for her direction of When Swallows Cry. Griessel was a Mandela-Rhodes scholar for composition and is actively involved in promoting chamber musicals in South Africa. Griessel devised and implemented a tertiary-level musical theatre writing course for Lamta Academy in Camps Bay, the first of its kind in South Africa.

Participants selected for the Cab Festival will receive a stipend of R3,500 for writing two songs that the CCA has the option of staging during the 2023 Cab Festival Showcase. Composers may write for up to a maximum of four voices. The showcase will be performed by two men, two women and a live pianist. An independent panel will adjudicate the songs presented at the showcase, and a 2023 winner will be announced.

Applications for the second CAB Festival are accessible here. The application deadline is 14 August and participants will be announced on 22 August.

NextOptions
Read more: Centre for Creative Arts, University of KwaZulu Natal, Janice Honeyman



Related

Image supplied: A scene from Ring Wandering
Durban International Film Festival announces award winners2 days ago
Image supplied: Tug of War will be screened at the Diff competition
Diff announces films included in competition18 Jul 2022
Hlakanyana production marks celebration of Africa Day
Hlakanyana production marks celebration of Africa Day18 May 2022
Image sourced from the Joburg Theatre .
Kunene and the King premieres at Joburg Theatre5 May 2022
Makhubalo ‘Cuba’ Ikaneng and Sibahle Khwela
Time of the Writer Festival announces new curator and Literature Champion28 Mar 2022
Image supplied: The full cast of Cinderella from 2021
Cast of Adventures in Pantoland announced23 Mar 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz