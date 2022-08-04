BarQGrill brings something fresh to the East Rand

Restaurateur Pari Xenophontos opened BarQGrill, a contemporary braai meets Mediterranean-inspired eatery in Boksburg in January this year.

Image supplied: BarQGrill opened in Boksburg earlier this year

BarQGrill specialises in a tantalising selection of braaied meat, such as their signature honey-mustard basted chicken sword, coal-grilled pork ribs and Wagyu beef burgers - all cooked perfectly over an open-coal fire.

Not only featuring grilled meat options the contemporary eatery also offers a diverse menu of sushi, poke bowls, pasta and a variety of salads. Ensuring there is a dish for all palates and moods. The menu also offers a wide selection of signature, classic and build-your-own cocktails, and soon-to-be-launched signature jugs.

Also new to the menu is Greek dish, Vaflaki, consisting of 12 mini waffles served with a variety of different toppings.

The eatery itself features a neutral colour palette accented by greenery and rich textures, such as the feature timber slats. Although the interiors project a sophisticated feel, BarQGrill is a casual eatery that is welcoming to all, providing good food at a good value for money in a contemporary yet homely environment.

“BarQGrill is home away from home. With our friendly staff and managers, our warm and inviting interiors, as well as our delicious food, I truly want our patrons to leave our eatery having had the full BarQGrill experience we have worked so hard to create,” said Xenophontos.

BarQGrill recently introduced weekly specials allowing diners to enjoy their favourite dishes at an even more affordable price.

BarQGrill is situated at 141 North Rand Rd, Beyers Park, Boksburg and can be found on Mr D within a 5km range from the restaurant.

To book a table call 010 534 7533 or book via their website.