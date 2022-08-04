H&M launches new global activewear brand H&M Move

Fashion retailer H&M has launched a new activewear brand, called H&M Move, with a vision to "democratise sportswear".

Jane Fonda. Source: Supplied

Launching worldwide on 4 August, H&M Move has been designed to offer a more accessible vision of sport by reframing it as movement, celebrating the fact that everyone on the planet is already a mover, moving in a multitude of ways.

Simon Brown, general manager of H&M Move explains, “H&M Move is a movement brand. We’re here to celebrate movement and invite the world to move. Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratising sports apparel. We provide a wide range of movewear across several categories that are stylish, functional, and incredible value for our customers.

“Combined with our passion to get everybody and every body moving, together with our Movers Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight, we are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us.”

Exclusive materials

Both for women and men, H&M Move launches with a wide range of ‘movewear’ designed to bounce, flex, skip and flow. The first drop includes a variety of Move Essentials, including functional tops, lightweight jackets and a broad selection of tights and bras, alongside items specifically designed to train and run.

Dropping simultaneously is the H&M Move Monogram Collection - worn by fitness icon Jane Fonda and acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight in the launch film. This collection features a series of tracksuits sporting logo play and reflective detailing.

According to the company, H&M Move will present four exclusive materials by combining innovative designs with complex technologies with a simple naming system. Customers need only glance at the name of each material to understand what it does and how it helps them move.

DryMove helps pull all moisture away from your skin, keeping you comfortably dry while moving. ShapeMove gives you extra support and features a ‘no show’ benefit when lifting and stretching, while SoftMove is super soft and gives you extra support while you move. StormMove protects against wind and rain and is breathable whatever the weather.

To reduce environmental impact, H&M Group is aiming for 100% of the materials to be either recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way by 2030. The new sports brand H&M Move is almost at 85% today, starting with 99% of the polyester sourced for its assortment being recycled and all cotton that is used in its collections is more sustainably sourced.

Furthermore, H&M Move is amplifying positive impact by establishing new partnerships that collectively drive towards circularity and innovative materials of the future, by starting collaborations with Fairbrics and LanzaTech, launching in 2023.

Launch campaign

H&M Move has launched with a global workout campaign led by Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight. The launch campaign sees Fonda once again take up her role as a workout instructor and invite the world to move. Knight joins her in guiding this intergenerational workout, celebrating all forms of movement and Movers - from the highly skillful to joyfully playful.

Academy Award-winning actor, activist and fitness icon, Fonda continues striving to move people 40 years after the release of her first workout video.

“I’ve spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving, I also really liked their philosophy of ‘movewear’ over ‘sportswear.’ To me, it’s not about sports or being the most athletic. It’s about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you,” says Fonda.

JaQuel Knight. Source: Supplied

Knight, the renowned choreographer responsible for some of the most iconic dances of our time and multiple Superbowl shows, adds, “Collaborating with H&M Move felt like a great opportunity to further my personal mission to break down the barriers to movement and get the world moving and dancing. Together, we’re creating a new precedent when it comes to sport and showing that there’s no subscription needed to move."

H&M Move launches on 4 August with collections for women, men and kids available in 2,500 stores worldwide and on hm.com/move.