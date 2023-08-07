ESPN Africa gears up for an unforgettable football season

Excitement awaits football enthusiasts all across Africa in the as the 2023/24 European football season gets underway. ESPN Africa will once again be broadcasting the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, English Football League, Eredivisie, and the Scottish Professional Football League. Additionally, the German DFB-Pokal Cup has been added to its programming, promising audiences across the continent an enthralling experience with the most captivating football moments from Europe.

Dennis Odoi - Club Brugge & Ghana

Following the broadcast of the German DFB-Pokal Cup Final last season between competition winners RB Leipzig and runners-up Eintracht Frankfurt, ESPN Africa are delighted to announce that the entire 2023/24 DFB-Pokal Cup will be broadcast live on the channel, bringing viewers the thrills and spills of elite level knockout football.

The reigning Scottish Premiership Champions, Celtic, go into the 2023/24 season with the returning club manager Brendan Rodgers at the helm. Rodgers replaced Australian coach Ange Postecoglou who departed the Glasgow club for Tottenham Hotspur last Summer. Old Firm rivals Rangers have added significant quality to the squad, notably in attack, where Senegal striker Abdallah Sima has joined the team, on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton. Brazilian marksman Danilo will also be joining them from Feyenoord.

The Eredvisie promises to enthral Dutch supporters this season when giants PSV Eindhoven and Ajax Amsterdam will look to wrest the title back from current Champions Feyenoord.

Sebastian Haller - Borussia Dortmund & Ivory Coast

The English Football League Championship’s season ahead looks more competitive than ever following the relegations of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton, and the promotion of Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town from League One. The Championship will provide incredible action as the race for promotion to the Premier League is on.

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League will feature a number of African stars who are lending their prowess to the league. This talent includes Alieu Fadera (Racing Genk - Gambia), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht - Ghana), Tarik Tissoudali (Gent - Morocco), Gift Orban (Gent - Nigeria), Jean Thierry Lazare (Union SG - Ivory Coast) and Denis Odoi (Club Brugge & Ghana).

Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City & Nigeria

African viewers can look forward to embarking on a football feast with live broadcasts every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, accompanied by additional weekday coverage. Enhancing the action from the fields, ESPN Africa will share behind-the-scenes updates and exclusive content on its social media feeds, when these premium European football leagues kick off. An unforgettable season packed with extraordinary moments awaits!

“ESPN Africa continues to embrace football as a cornerstone of our unparalleled programming," says Kyle De Klerk, director of sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa. "By continuing to leverage these broadcast rights and adding a new franchise, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering top-tier content to sports fan across Africa. We can't wait for what promises to be an exhilarating season ahead," he concluded.

