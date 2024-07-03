ESPN Africa hosts brand immersion to showcase upcoming programming lineup

ESPN Africa is set to warm up the mid-year Winter viewing with a thrilling lineup of non-stop action from American leagues and brand new sports documentaries this season. To reveal the upcoming programming slate, ESPN Africa hosted a branded immersion in Johannesburg, where guests participated in themed sporting activities and got to see first-hand what’s in store for sports fans across the continent.

Guests at the ESPN Sports Fest included media, influencers, affiliates, clients and families, who enjoyed an NBA Basketball activation, together with photo opportunities with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, an American football shoot the hoop activation, cricket fun, a Koodoo gaming station and soccer ball tricks with a local player.

Former professional soccer player Janine Van Wyk, who played in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the US, that ESPN broadcast, appeared at the event and shared her excitement that the league is now available for local audiences.

The programming lineup that was revealed is extensive, promising a wide variety for sports fans across the continent in the coming months. For starters, cricket fans are in for a treat as, from Friday, 5 July 2024, ESPN will be the home of the American Major League Cricket , the US domestic Twenty20 cricket league. The league starts with MI New York v Seattle Orcas, live on 5 July at 9.30pm (CAT), and is set to bowl audiences over with three games per week, leading up to the finals at the end of the month.

A slate of all-new programming from ESPN Films’ Peabody and Academy Award®-winning 30 for 30 series will premiere across Africa from this month, providing unprecedented access to some of the most compelling stories in sports.

First up, 30 for 30 False Positive will premiere on Wednesday, 3 July at 8pm, looking into the life of former track and field superstar Butch Reynolds and his relentless battle to clear his name following drug accusations, revealing systemic flaws within sports governance and the enduring impact of false accusations on an athlete’s legacy.

30 for 30 I’m Just here for the Riot, which premieres on Wednesday, 10 July at 7pm, chronicles the aftermath of the Canucks’ Stanley Cup Finals loss to the Boston Bruins, raising deeper questions about fandom, violence, and the shocking power of an angry crowd.

30 for 30 No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan premieres on Sunday, 21 July at 7pm and gives a wide-ranging, eye-opening, and unsparing look at the popular e-sports team, and the remarkable series of ups and downs that have defined the individual gamers.

30 for 30 Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot traces the meteoric rise of a group of friends from College Station, Texas, whose backyard antics evolved into a global sports-comedy phenomenon, on Wednesday 7 August at 8pm.

Tennis fans can look forward to the 8-part documentary In the Arena: Serena Williams, which is set to premiere on ESPN on Friday, 21 July at 8pm.

Williams dominated tennis for over two decades, winning 23 Grand Slams (singles) and changing the sport forever. This series will provide the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life, on Tuesday evenings with one premiere episode per week for eight weeks.

Also, on Wednesday, 31 July at 8pm, 30 for 30 American Son captures a pivotal moment in sports history, chronicling the remarkable journey of Michael Chang, the tennis prodigy whose ascent to fame coincided with an unfathomable and unforgettable upset of Ivan Lendl at the 1989 French Open.

Basketball fans can settle in for a series of showdowns as the American Olympic Basketball (USAB) team lead up to the Paris Olympics. Mark your calendar for these exciting fixtures:

Date Time (CAT) Match-Up Location Wed. 10/7/24 7.30pm USAB vs. Canada Las Vegas Mon. 15/7/24 8pm USAB vs. Australia Abu Dhabi Tues. 16/7/24 TBC Australia vs. Serbia Abu Dhabi Wed. 17/7/24 8pm USAB vs. Serbia Abu Dhabi Sat. 20/7/24 8pm USAB vs. South Sudan London Mon. 22/724 8pm USAB vs. Germany London Sun. 21/7/24 8pm USAB vs. Germany London

From Monday, 29 July at 8.30pm, the series Sports Woman will premiere with one new episode each week. Showcasing inspiring stories of female athletes across all sports and cultures, this remarkable series recognises the elite, the inspiring and the diverse, through the untold motivational stories of endurance, and overcoming challenges and adversity.

Additionally, from 5 August, ESPN will broadcast the 26-part series, The Rising . This timeless series recognises the importance of the many courageous acts that has brought about change, in sport and well beyond.

Soccer fans across the continent will be delighted to see the new European football season kick off this August. Viewers can expect a record number of leagues on ESPN this season including the EFL (English Football League), Dutch Eredivise, the Scottish Premiership, Belgian Pro League, the German DFB Cup and continue to enjoy the NWSL (National Woman’s Soccer League)

And, as the weather warms, fans can look forward to the start of the NFL (National Football League) season on Friday, 6 September and the NBA (National Basketball Association) regular season on Tuesday, 22 October.

Don't miss a minute of the action as ESPN Africa delivers the very best in premium American and international sports entertainment throughout the year. For updates, breaking news and more, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.