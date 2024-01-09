Study with Gagasi FM in 2024

Gagasi FM, the leading commercial regional radio station in South Africa, proudly announces the return of its impactful Geleza neGagasi 2024 CSI campaign. Set to commence in January, this initiative reflects the station's unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of its listeners, with a specific focus on educational support.

The Geleza neGagasi 2024 CSI campaign aims to lend a helping hand to children and parents embarking into the new school year, addressing the financial challenges often associated with this transition. 'Geleza neGagasi', meaning 'study with Gagasi', has been a transformative CSI campaign since its inception in 2008, making a positive impact for over 15 years. In 2024, the campaign continues its legacy by offering support to listeners who need it the most.

Participants are encouraged to enter the campaign by submitting their final academic results along with a compelling motivational letter outlining why they deserve assistance from Gagasi FM. The rewards for selected beneficiaries vary from school uniform vouchers, stationary vouchers, bursaries, and more.

The Geleza neGagasi CSI campaign is divided into three categories:

Back To School: Catering to primary and high school learners.

Back To Study: Tailored for tertiary students.

Adopt A School: Focusing on assisting disadvantaged schools whereby one school is adopted by Gagasi FM to receive assistance for a year.



"The Geleza neGagasi CSI campaign continues to be a beacon of hope and empowerment for our listeners. At Gagasi FM, we believe in the power of education, and through our Geleza neGagasi 2024 CSI campaign, we are dedicated to making a lasting impact on the lives of our listeners and communities. Through this campaign we hope to pave the way for a brighter future and fostering a community where every learner can thrive and succeed" said Pinky Myeni, head of the commercial hub at Gagasi FM.

The impact of Gagasi FM's Geleza neGagasi campaign was evident in 2023 when Nhlanhleni Primary School, nominated by esteemed educator Miss Bongeka Mkhize, faced ablution challenges impacting attendance rates. Gagasi FM collaborated with the Hollywood Foundation to successfully refurbish existing toilets and construct modern facilities, addressing ablution issues at the school.

That is the tangible difference that Gagasi FM is making in the lives of their listeners each year through Geleza neGagasi. If your child or school would like assistance from Gagasi FM in 2024 enter the Geleza Ne Gagasi CSI campaign. Entries for Back To School and Adopt A School are open now until 12 January 2024, and entries for Back To Study are open until 9 February 2024. Visit our Gagasi FM website at, gagasiworld.co.za to enter.

Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm