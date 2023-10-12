2023 Radio Awards announce Station of the Year finalists

The Radio Awards continue to celebrate excellence in the radio industry, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of radio stations and individuals. This year's awards have garnered intense competition and showcased the remarkable talent within the industry.
The Station of the Year finalists are determined based on the number of times they appear as finalists across all general categories of the Radio Awards.
To vie for the Station of the Year Award, category finalists are required to submit a further motivation that is reviewed and scored by the advisory panel.
The motivation should encompass the station's innovations, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, and unique selling points. This score will constitute the first half of a station's final score.
The second half of the final score will be determined by a station's success in the Radio Awards general categories.
MFM 92.6
Puk FM 93.6
Tuks FM 107.2
UJFM 95.4
Vow FM
Groot FM 90.5
Inanda 88.4 FM
Mix FM 93.8
Pretoria FM
Radio Khwezi
Lotus Fm
RSG
SAFM
Ukhozi FM
Umhlobo Wenene FM
5FM
947
Hot 102.7 FM
KFM 94.5
Metro FM
Hall of Fame inductees are based on those who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least thirty years. This year’s inductees have been nominated by their peers and are revered by the industry.
This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are:
Alvin Pillay
Andrew Pike
Kenny Maistry
Nic de Jager
Nomthunzi Vuza
Ray White
The Bright Star Award celebrates the contributions of young talent aged 26 years or younger. These individuals possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium, respecting its history while shaping its future.
This year's Bright Star inductees are:
Chris Chuene
Kgomotso Monyai
Mthokozisi Mbele
Neliswa Cele
Nick Archibald
The Radio Awards Gala Dinner will take place on 2 December 2023, in Parktown, Johannesburg. person.
The list of finalists is available at www.radioawards.co.za.