2023 Radio Awards announce Station of the Year finalists

Source: © Music Exchange Music Exchange The 2023 Radio Awards’ Station of the Year award, Hall of Fame and Bright Star inductees as well as the MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners categories been announced.

The Radio Awards continue to celebrate excellence in the radio industry, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of radio stations and individuals. This year's awards have garnered intense competition and showcased the remarkable talent within the industry.

Station of the year

The Station of the Year finalists are determined based on the number of times they appear as finalists across all general categories of the Radio Awards.

To vie for the Station of the Year Award, category finalists are required to submit a further motivation that is reviewed and scored by the advisory panel.

The motivation should encompass the station's innovations, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, and unique selling points. This score will constitute the first half of a station's final score.

The second half of the final score will be determined by a station's success in the Radio Awards general categories.

The Station of the Year finalists (in alphabetical order)