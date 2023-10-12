Industries

Africa


2023 Radio Awards announce Station of the Year finalists

12 Oct 2023
The 2023 Radio Awards' Station of the Year Award, Hall of Fame and Bright Star inductees as well as the MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners categories have been announced.
Source: © Music Exchange The 2023 Radio Awards' Station of the Year award, Hall of Fame and Bright Star inductees as well as the MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners categories been announced.
Source: © Music Exchange Music Exchange The 2023 Radio Awards’ Station of the Year award, Hall of Fame and Bright Star inductees as well as the MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners categories been announced.

The Radio Awards continue to celebrate excellence in the radio industry, recognising the outstanding achievements and contributions of radio stations and individuals. This year's awards have garnered intense competition and showcased the remarkable talent within the industry.

Station of the year

The Station of the Year finalists are determined based on the number of times they appear as finalists across all general categories of the Radio Awards.

To vie for the Station of the Year Award, category finalists are required to submit a further motivation that is reviewed and scored by the advisory panel.

The motivation should encompass the station's innovations, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, and unique selling points. This score will constitute the first half of a station's final score.

The second half of the final score will be determined by a station's success in the Radio Awards general categories.

Source: © 123rf The 2023 South African Radio Awards finalists have been revealed
All the 2023 South African Radio Awards' finalists

5 Oct 2023

The Station of the Year finalists (in alphabetical order)

  • Campus

    • MFM 92.6
    Puk FM 93.6
    Tuks FM 107.2
    UJFM 95.4
    Vow FM

  • Community

    • Groot FM 90.5
    Inanda 88.4 FM
    Mix FM 93.8
    Pretoria FM
    Radio Khwezi

  • PBS

    • Lotus Fm
    RSG
    SAFM
    Ukhozi FM
    Umhlobo Wenene FM

  • Commercial

    • 5FM
    947
    Hot 102.7 FM
    KFM 94.5
    Metro FM

    Hall of Fame

    Hall of Fame inductees are based on those who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least thirty years. This year’s inductees have been nominated by their peers and are revered by the industry.

    This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are:

    Alvin Pillay
    Andrew Pike
    Kenny Maistry
    Nic de Jager
    Nomthunzi Vuza
    Ray White

    Bright Star Award

    The Bright Star Award celebrates the contributions of young talent aged 26 years or younger. These individuals possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium, respecting its history while shaping its future.

    This year's Bright Star inductees are:

    Chris Chuene
    Kgomotso Monyai
    Mthokozisi Mbele
    Neliswa Cele
    Nick Archibald

    The Radio Awards Gala Dinner will take place on 2 December 2023, in Parktown, Johannesburg. person.

    The list of finalists is available at www.radioawards.co.za.

