Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AFDARed & YellowWavemakerVERVEDentsuTractor OutdoorKLATopco MediaAdclick AfricaLocation BankOgilvy South AfricaDelta Victor BravoOverall Events & CommunicationPrimedia BroadcastingAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Radio News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


All the 2023 South African Radio Awards' finalists

5 Oct 2023
The 2023 South African Radio Awards' finalists have been revealed.
Source: © 123rf The 2023 South African Radio Awards finalists have been revealed
Source: © 123rf 123rf The 2023 South African Radio Awards finalists have been revealed

Now in its 13th year, the Radio Awards honour excellence across campus, community, public broadcast (PBS), commercial, podcast, and internet radio, setting the industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the radio sphere.

The judging process involved the evaluation of entries by a panel of over 50 judges and thorough scrutiny by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the Radio Awards.

To be eligible, entries had to have been broadcast on FM or AM (excluding the internet radio category) between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.
Taryn Westoby, general manager of events for Arena Holdings, which owns the Radio Awards, expressed her congratulations to all the general category finalists.

"We applaud the hard work, resilience, and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in South Africa. We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony."

The eagerly awaited announcements of the Station of the Year, MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star, and Station Manager’s Choice category finalists are scheduled to be announced on 11 October 2023.

The 85 awards will be presented at a ceremony on 2 December 2023, in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Tickets for this celebration will be available for purchase starting 9 October 2023.

To view the complete list of the 2023 finalists in various general categories, please visit www.radioawards.co.za.

NextOptions
Read more: radio, podcasts, community radio, campus radio, streaming, commercial radio, radio awards, internet radio, Taryn Westoby, Arean Holdings

Related

#InternationalPodcastDay: How to create a great podcast in 5 steps
#InternationalPodcastDay: How to create a great podcast in 5 steps29 Sep 2023
Source: iono.fm International Podcast Day is on 30 September. Celebrate with some local podcasts like F1: Track This
#InternationalPodcastDay: Celebrate with 4 local podcasts from F1 to baby care29 Sep 2023
The day of the podcast
MediamarkThe day of the podcast28 Sep 2023
Source: © Cape Talk Castle Lager's' #TheGranBoks series has delighted South Africans
#TheGranBoks: A cheers to the matriarchy22 Sep 2023
WPP launches Screaming Creativity podcast hosted by Rob Reilly
WPP launches Screaming Creativity podcast hosted by Rob Reilly20 Sep 2023
The sneaker was launched earlier in September. Source: Supplied.
Thobela FM launches limited edition sneakers20 Sep 2023
(Image: Danette Bretienbach). Winners of the Most Awards
#MOSTAwards: heed and Carat Johannesburg top of the media industry15 Sep 2023
Source: © Adeniji Aabdullah Podcasting can reinvigorate newsrooms, and it is doing just that in Africa
Podcasting reinvigorating newsrooms in Africa13 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz