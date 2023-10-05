All the 2023 South African Radio Awards' finalists

The 2023 South African Radio Awards' finalists have been revealed.

Now in its 13th year, the Radio Awards honour excellence across campus, community, public broadcast (PBS), commercial, podcast, and internet radio, setting the industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the radio sphere.

The judging process involved the evaluation of entries by a panel of over 50 judges and thorough scrutiny by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the Radio Awards.

To be eligible, entries had to have been broadcast on FM or AM (excluding the internet radio category) between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

Taryn Westoby, general manager of events for Arena Holdings, which owns the Radio Awards, expressed her congratulations to all the general category finalists.

"We applaud the hard work, resilience, and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in South Africa. We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony."

The eagerly awaited announcements of the Station of the Year, MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star, and Station Manager’s Choice category finalists are scheduled to be announced on 11 October 2023.

The 85 awards will be presented at a ceremony on 2 December 2023, in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Tickets for this celebration will be available for purchase starting 9 October 2023.

To view the complete list of the 2023 finalists in various general categories, please visit www.radioawards.co.za.