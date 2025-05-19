Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthYouth MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupMedia24Topco MediaSunshinegunAfriGISBroad MediaGreatstockScholars FilmHOT 102.7FMMotherland OMNiSo InteractiveUniversity of PretoriaVicinity MediaPenquinOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media TV

    MultiChoice cracks down on piracy in Malawi

    MultiChoice and the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), completed their first anti-piracy training and enforcement operation in Malawi—marking the beginning of a long-term initiative to combat piracy and protect the creative economy.
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    On 20 May 2025, MultiChoice, COSOMA, and the Malawi Police Service hosted an intensive anti-piracy training session in Lilongwe. The four-day initiative was attended by 21 participants, including officers from the Malawi Police Service, prosecutors, and representatives from the Ministry of Justice. The training covered key topics such as the types of piracy, enforcement techniques, legal frameworks, and the growing threat of internet streaming piracy.

    This capacity-building initiative bore immediate fruit. On 21 May 2025, a successful enforcement operation was carried out in Lilongwe. Acting on intelligence and strategies discussed during the training, the Malawi Police Service, with support from COSOMA, raided an illegal internet streaming operation. Two suspects were arrested, and several hundred pieces of pirate streaming equipment were seized.

    The dangers of streaming piracy

    Streaming piracy is not a victimless crime. It significantly undermines the creative industry by diverting revenue from content producers, broadcasters, and legitimate service providers. These illegal operations lead to substantial losses in tax revenue for governments, impeding national development and funding for public services.

    Consumers who engage with pirate streaming services are also exposed to numerous risks. These platforms often distribute malware, spyware, and other harmful software, potentially compromising users' personal data, financial information, and digital security. Moreover, there are no guarantees around the quality, reliability, or safety of content accessed through illegal platforms.

    Rachael Kabango, assistant licensing officer from COSOMA, added: “According to the Copyright Act Section 113 subsection 4(B) any person who has in his possession any machinery or other devices with the intention of using such devices to produce infringing copies commits an offense and shall be liable to a fine of MWK10m and imprisonment for four years, in the case of a continuing offense, to a further fine of MWK 50,000 for each day during which the offence continues.”

    Frikkie Jonker, MultiChoice Group Africa anti-piracy director, stated: “This raid is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and dedicated training. We are proud of the collaboration with the Malawi Police Service and COSOMA and commend them for their swift action and commitment to enforcement. This is the first of many efforts to come in Malawi, and we look forward to supporting more initiatives that strengthen content protection and uphold the rule of law.”

    Distributed by APO Group on behalf of MultiChoice Group.

    Read more: piracy, Malawi, Multichoice, streaming, TV
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz