Calling all communicators: Participate in the 2nd Annual SA PR Measurement Landscape Report Survey

12 Oct 2023
Issued by: Ornico
Ornico, a leading media intelligence company, in collaboration with esteemed researcher Dr. Tersia Landsberg, Strategic Communications Specialist (PhD), is excited to announce the launch of the 2nd annual South African PR Measurement Landscape report survey.
Calling all communicators: Participate in the 2nd Annual SA PR Measurement Landscape Report Survey

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, this comprehensive research aims to track the evolution of PR measurement practices in South Africa. By participating, PR practitioners will contribute invaluable insights into the industry’s progress towards embracing global best practices, including adherence to the Barcelona Principles and other best measurement and evaluation practices.

The survey encompasses a wide range of topics, from key performance indicators and metrics to emerging trends in PR measurement. The findings will not only offer a holistic view of the current PR landscape in South Africa but will also serve as a vital resource for professionals seeking to enhance their strategies and demonstrate the tangible impact of their PR efforts.

"We are thrilled to launch the second edition of this vital research initiative," said OrnicoGroup CEO Oresti Patricios. "The input from PR practitioners and brand communicators are crucial in understanding how the industry is evolving and where we can collectively strive for excellence in measurement practices."

PR practitioners, brand and government communicators across South Africa are encouraged to participate in the survey and be a part of this pivotal research effort. The results will be compiled into a comprehensive report that will be made available to all participants.

The research and findings will be discussed by a panel of industry experts (including international guests) during a launch webinar towards the end of November 2023, forming part of AMEC’s annual Measurement Month. AMEC (International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication) is the global trade body and professional institute for agencies and practitioners who provide media evaluation and communication research.

For more information and to participate, please visit https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/wfB37m.

About Ornico:

Ornico is a leading media intelligence company with a track record of providing cutting-edge solutions for monitoring, analysis, and reporting on brand performance in the media landscape.

About Dr Tersia Landsberg:

Dr Tersia Landsberg, Strategic Communications Specialist (PhD), is a respected researcher and strategic communications expert with a focus on public relations and communication management. Her expertise contributes significantly to the advancement of industry knowledge and best practices.

Ornico
Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance.
