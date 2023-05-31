Schools add their yarn of support to Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange

The Western Cape's popular knitalong, Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange, is now receiving tremendous support from three local schools, Hendrik Louw Primary in Strand, Wynberg Girls Junior School, and HS Bellville.

The initiative calls on supporters to ‘donate to get Cape Town warm’ and this year benefits senior individuals from four deserving organisations.

As the knitalong gains momentum across the region, these schools have stepped forward to serve as ambassadors, rallying their respective communities to actively support and participate in this heartwarming endeavour. The schools will also serve as collection points for knitted items, such as blankets, scarfs, hats, gloves, socks, and shawls.

Tracey Lange, the host of Kfm 94.5’s weekday Mid Morning show says she is thrilled to have the schools on board.

"It fills my heart with joy to see young minds embracing compassion and extending their support to older individuals through this initiative," says Lange, the driving force behind the knitalong.

“It is crucial for young kids to develop an understanding of the importance of caring for our seniors. By partnering with Kfm 94.5 and participating in Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange, these school kids are not only doing good but might also discover a new skill as they learn to knit. I am confident that this experience will leave a lasting impression on these young hearts," adds Lange.

Knitters and supporters wishing to contribute are invited to drop off their completed items, whether self-made, purchased, or gently used, at any of the participating schools. In addition, collection points have been set up at Kenilworth Centre and N1 City Mall. The drop-off period will remain open until Wednesday, 12 July, ensuring ample time for generous donations.

All items will be distributed just in time for Mandela Day on 18 July. On the day itself, people are encouraged to spend 67 minutes chatting with or knitting alongside a senior family member, friend or any older person in need of connection and quality time.

For more information and updates visit kfm.co.za and follow #GeknitDitMetTraceyLange on social media.

Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange beneficiaries:

CPOA Lotus River House



Parkhaven Old Age Home Wynberg



KSA Kraaifontein Tehuis



Sen CIT Restheaven Home for the Aged



