Knit 1, warm all: Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange calls for knitters to support seniors

As the winter chill settles in, it's time to get out the knitting needles and participate in Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange, the Western Cape's beloved knitalong, in celebration of Mandela Day.

Tracey Lange, the popular host of Kfm 94.5’s weekday Mid-morning show invites friends and supporters to once again join forces in knitting Cape Town warm. The challenge is simple: Knit and donate any item like a blanket, scarf, hat, gloves, socks, or shawl. Knitters of all levels, from beginners to experts are asked to participate and those who can’t knit can donate warm knitted goods.

This year, the initiative focuses on supporting senior individuals and four deserving beneficiaries have been carefully selected to receive the donations.

We are reaching out to our oumas, oupas, aunties and uncles to show them that we care by sharing a chat over a cup of tea or coffee and our knitting needles.

– Tracey Lange, host of Kfm 94.5’s Mid-morning show

Knitters have about eight weeks to complete their creations, just in time for Mandela Day on 18 July. On the day itself, knitters are encouraged to spend 67 minutes knitting alongside a senior family member, friend or any older person in need of connection and quality time.

Lange says the younger generations can learn a lot from seniors.

“We are reaching out to our oumas, oupas, aunties and uncles to show them that we care by sharing a chat over a cup of tea or coffee and our knitting needles. It’s about making sure they are cared for and brightening their day, but also about learning from their stories, wisdom, and life experiences. When we build bridges between generations, we also foster understanding, respect, and a strong community where people of all ages are valued,” says Lange.

Stay tuned to Kfm 94.5 and connect with us on social media to also find out which local celebrities will join the quest to knit for seniors, spreading warmth, joy, and connection across the Western Cape.

Completed items (self-made, bought or gently used) can be dropped off at Kenilworth Centre or N1 City Mall from today, 18 May, until Wednesday, 12 July. Kfm 94.5 will distribute all donations to the beneficiaries by 18 July.

For more information, visit kfm.co.za and follow #GeknitDitMetTraceyLange on social media.

Geknit Dit Met Tracey Lange beneficiaries:

CPOA Lotus River House



Parkhaven Old Age Home Wynberg



KSA Kraaifontein Tehuis



Sen CIT Restheaven Home for the Aged



