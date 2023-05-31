Chile: 3rd largest marketing-communication-advertising budget allocated to digital

This figure is closer to the investment in mature markets than it is to investment in emerging markets (where it is closer to 5%). When marketing managers explain the distribution of their budget among the different disciplines, they talk about ATL (37%), BTL (14.5%) and digital (48.5%).

Digital has tripled its figure in the last nine years (2014=14.9%, 2023=48.5%), growing, especially, in the last three years, during which agencies have strengthened their teams and capabilities.

Among the countries in which this research is carried out, Chile is the third market with the largest marketing-communication-advertising budget allocated to digital.

This ranking is led by China where 50% of the budget is allocated to actions with a digital component. Of the different digital specialties, slightly more than half of the budget is invested in paid media (28%) and social media (26%). Chile still invests less in social media than other markets and the investment in e-commerce and marketplaces is still very much in its infancy.

An average of six agency partners to solve the marketing-communication-advertising needs Each marketing manager in Chile works, on average, with just over six agency partners that solve their Marketing-Communication-Advertising needs: advertising agencies (2.5), BTL agencies (1.2), media agencies (1.0), digital agencies (0.9), PR agencies (0.6) and marketing consultants divisions (0.2).

Greater desire to work with integrated agencies in the future 53% of marketers interviewed work with specialised agencies in different disciplines (advertising, BTL and digital), while 38.2% work with integrated agencies (which solves multiple needs under just one roof). The remaining 7.9% state that they work with both types of agencies.In Chile, the relationship model they want in the future does not coincide with the current reality, since advertisers’ desire to work with an integrated agency is larger (55%). At an international level, we observe a group of countries with a greater desire to work with an integrated agency in the future (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Portugal and South Africa) and another, in which the desire to work with specialised agencies is higher. (Colombia, Spain, UK, China and India). The latter are complex markets, in which specialisation is justified, mainly, by the need to have a greater number of different specialists: digital, data, or technology companies.

Long relationships between advertisers and agencies The average length of an advertiser's relationship with their creative agencies is 5.3 years, a figure above the world average (4.4 years). Among the rest of countries analysed, we find Portugal to be the market where relationships are longest (6.4 years on average) and China to be the country in which the advertiser-creative agency relationships are shortest (3.1 years). In the case of media agencies, the average duration of the relationship is slightly higher - 5.4 years.Chilean advertisers build longer relationships than in other markets, and data indicates that long-term relationships produce better results. Worldwide, Chile is the country with the highest number of continuous relationships over time (90%), a figure similar to that registered in 2019 (88%). Only 10% of those interviewed state that they work by project (12% in 2019), a figure that has fallen because of the pandemic. In contrast, China is the market where there is a greater number of advertisers who work with their agencies by project - 51% (47% in the previous edition).