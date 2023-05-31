The future of reputation at Nedbank IMC

Emboldened by the real-time social media-driven environment, our customers and consumers have never been as vocally critical of brands as they are today. With this, reputational risk has never been more critical to the long-term management of brands and companies. Yet despite this, many brands still continue to flounder on the rocks of their reputations when the doodoo hits the fan.

Much of this could be that marketers are not embracing real-time data to drill into reputational fundamentals that surround them. It’s time to get upclose&personal - this year’s Nedbank IMC theme – to consider the future of reputation.

In a hybrid panel discussion, three highly credentialled thought leaders will lead us away from the best-laid-plans-that-sometimes-fail scenario and set about reframing our thinking around this critical topic.

International speaker Shayoni Lynn will approach the topic from a behavioural science perspective. Lynn is the CEO and founder at multi-award-winning behavioural science consultancy, Lynn. One of Lynn’s service offerings is called the “misinformation cell” which uses research, strategy and response to break misinformation narratives. Lynn is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) and the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and is chair of PRCA Cymru.

Shayoni Lynn

Also joining the panel is Dustin Chick who is the managing director of Razor PR, and a partner in the M&C Saatchi Group South Africa. Chick is recognised as one of the top reputation managers and communicators in Africa, having been named South Africa’s best PR Professional in 2021 by the Public Relations Institute of SA (PRISA) and was previously named by as one of the Top 25 Innovators in public relations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2019 by leading industry publication PRovoke. He also sits on the board of the PRCA Africa.

Dustin Chick

PRovoke is a global content platform that provides analysis and insight into reputation, public relations and communications trends and issues. PRovoke CEO and editor-in-chief, Arun Sudhaman will join the panel discussion remotely. In 2015, Sudhaman became the youngest-ever inductee into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame. He is also a Trustee of the Institute for Public Relations and a PRCA Fellow. At the 2022 PRCA Asia-Pacific Awards, Sudhaman was named Journalist of the Year.

Arun Sudhaman

If you want to know how to navigate your brand’s reputation in a future that is increasingly transparent and demanding, the Nedbank IMC is a must-attend event. To find out more, register for the Nedbank IMC, a one-day event that will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg, on 15 September 2023. There is also an online option.

In-person tickets (conference only) are priced at R3,500 (excl VAT) until 31 May 2023.

In-person tickets (conference and Effie Awards South Africa) are priced at R4,500 (excl VAT) until 31 May 2023.

Limited seats are available.

Virtual tickets are priced at R1,499.

For more information, visit www.imcconference.com.