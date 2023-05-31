Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceeatbigfishBroad MediaOrnicoDelta Victor BravoBrandMappDUKEBizcommunity.comOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)FCB AfricaTractor OutdoorHuman8WavemakerDentsuInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The future of reputation at Nedbank IMC

31 May 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
Emboldened by the real-time social media-driven environment, our customers and consumers have never been as vocally critical of brands as they are today. With this, reputational risk has never been more critical to the long-term management of brands and companies. Yet despite this, many brands still continue to flounder on the rocks of their reputations when the doodoo hits the fan.

Much of this could be that marketers are not embracing real-time data to drill into reputational fundamentals that surround them. It’s time to get upclose&personal - this year’s Nedbank IMC theme – to consider the future of reputation.

In a hybrid panel discussion, three highly credentialled thought leaders will lead us away from the best-laid-plans-that-sometimes-fail scenario and set about reframing our thinking around this critical topic.

International speaker Shayoni Lynn will approach the topic from a behavioural science perspective. Lynn is the CEO and founder at multi-award-winning behavioural science consultancy, Lynn. One of Lynn’s service offerings is called the “misinformation cell” which uses research, strategy and response to break misinformation narratives. Lynn is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) and the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and is chair of PRCA Cymru.

Shayoni Lynn
Shayoni Lynn

Also joining the panel is Dustin Chick who is the managing director of Razor PR, and a partner in the M&C Saatchi Group South Africa. Chick is recognised as one of the top reputation managers and communicators in Africa, having been named South Africa’s best PR Professional in 2021 by the Public Relations Institute of SA (PRISA) and was previously named by as one of the Top 25 Innovators in public relations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2019 by leading industry publication PRovoke. He also sits on the board of the PRCA Africa.

Dustin Chick
Dustin Chick

PRovoke is a global content platform that provides analysis and insight into reputation, public relations and communications trends and issues. PRovoke CEO and editor-in-chief, Arun Sudhaman will join the panel discussion remotely. In 2015, Sudhaman became the youngest-ever inductee into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame. He is also a Trustee of the Institute for Public Relations and a PRCA Fellow. At the 2022 PRCA Asia-Pacific Awards, Sudhaman was named Journalist of the Year.

Arun Sudhaman
Arun Sudhaman

If you want to know how to navigate your brand’s reputation in a future that is increasingly transparent and demanding, the Nedbank IMC is a must-attend event. To find out more, register for the Nedbank IMC, a one-day event that will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg, on 15 September 2023. There is also an online option.

In-person tickets (conference only) are priced at R3,500 (excl VAT) until 31 May 2023.
In-person tickets (conference and Effie Awards South Africa) are priced at R4,500 (excl VAT) until 31 May 2023.
Limited seats are available.
Virtual tickets are priced at R1,499.
For more information, visit www.imcconference.com.

NextOptions
IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
Read more: Nedbank, marketing conference, Dustin Chick, Nedbank IMC Conference



Related

The impact that load shedding is having on small businesses and their employees
Business Partners LimitedThe impact that load shedding is having on small businesses and their employees1 day ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Holm Energy Solar ad shines, Sasol rewards a fail
#OrchidsandOnions: Holm Energy Solar ad shines, Sasol rewards a fail1 day ago
Image supplied. The Creative Circle’s Full Circle 2023 event takes place on 25 July, 2023, at 3pm, at Vodacom World, Gauteng
#Cannes2023: Creative Circle Full Circle 2023 - An inspiring showcase of top trends1 day ago
Winning NPOs of the inaugural Nedbank Green Economy Competition
Winning NPOs: Nedbank Green Economy Competition 202323 May 2023
Image: Bizcommunity. Khensani Nobanda’s, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank has been appointed to the Board of the Loerie Awards Company
#Loeries2023: Khensani Nobanda on the importance of creativity in business growth and brand conversation22 May 2023
Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts18 May 2023
Fraud remains a big problem for banking customers
Bullion PR & CommunicationFraud remains a big problem for banking customers17 May 2023
Marketing Indaba back at CTICC, Cape Town with its live in-person marketing conference
CADEK MediaMarketing Indaba back at CTICC, Cape Town with its live in-person marketing conference17 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz