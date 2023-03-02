Industries

Africa


East Coast Radio launches magical 'African Story Magic' podcast with Dr Gcina Mhlophe

2 Mar 2023
Issued by: East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is excited to announce the launch of African Story Magic, a new podcast featuring the world-renowned storyteller and author, Dr Gcina Mhlophe.
East Coast Radio launches magical 'African Story Magic' podcast with Dr Gcina Mhlophe

In the podcast, Dr Mhlophe shares traditional tales - as well as new stories in both English and isiZulu - to keep the magic of African storytelling alive for new generations.

We sat down with Dr Mhlophe to learn more about her passion for storytelling and her unique collaboration with East Coast Radio:

What inspired your passion of storytelling – and what are the benefits of storytelling?

“I grew up with a grandmother who was a master storyteller. So, my childhood was an enchanted and joyful time. The benefits of storytelling are many:
a) one learns the art of listening
b) stories teach our imaginations to fly
c) through stories we get to travel to places far and near
d) fun filled education gives birth to lifelong learning.”

How do you feel about this podcast partnership with East Coast Radio?

“Radio is one other most powerful platforms, and it transcends the generation gap. The kind of programming and community outreach done by ECR has been amazing over the years. That is why it feels so good to join this family.”

The millennial generation is growing up in the digital world, with little storytelling and a lot of stories being digitised into gaming and movies. What would be your advice to keep the storytelling alive?

“Millennials are growing up in a digital world – but that is not a problem at all if we share our own stories with them right where they are. Change is the most constant thing in our lives; therefore, all the digital platforms will have to embrace the art of storytelling. Without stories all the platforms will be meaningless.”

East Coast Radio launches magical 'African Story Magic' podcast with Dr Gcina Mhlophe

Over the years, podcasting has grown in South Africa. How have you managed to adapt into the space of podcasting?

“I truly believe that every living being has a story to tell. That is why I tell stories to ignite the stories in other people. Over the years I have enjoyed telling stories on TV, Radio, Online, with dancers choreographing my stories into unique stage productions. Podcasting is another platform to tell stories in a relatable way that people consume stories.”

What can the listeners look forward to from the ‘African Story Magic’ podcast?

“Listeners can look forward to the magic of the universality of storytelling. One is never too young or too old to love a good story. Embark on a journey into the enchanting world of African storytelling with me and let’s keep the storytelling alive.”

East Coast Radio is thrilled to be collaborating with Dr Mhlophe. This is what Boni Mchunu, MD of East Coast Radio, had to say about the collaboration: “Partnering with Dr Gcina Mhlophe for the ‘African Story Magic’ podcast is an incredible honour due to her significant contributions to storytelling in South Africa and around the world. Dr Mhlophe's vast experience as a storyteller and author make her an authority in African storytelling. Her work has been translated into many languages, including all official South African languages. As a station, we are privileged to work with someone so dedicated to preserving and sharing the magic of African storytelling with new generations.”

“Podcasting offers the largest opportunity for brands to grow, and it is a natural extension of radio or audio ecosystem. Podcasting cut across demographics and it is the fastest growing digital platform in terms of consumption. Therefore, it made sense for ECR to launch this podcasting to cultivate this growing market.” Mchunu said.

New episodes are released every second Wednesday. Season One consists of 12 episodes, each one is being released in both English and isiZulu.

Listen to Dr Mhlophe’s ‘African Story Magic’ podcast at: https://www.ecr.co.za/podcasts/african-story-magic-gcina-mhlophe/
It’s also available on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/african-story-magic-with-gcina-mhlophe/id1674720844
Find it on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6EenN6FncUQb3MrKwcoLjA?si=1bf82e124bac4184.

NextOptions
East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
East Coast Radio, African storytelling, Boni Mchunu

