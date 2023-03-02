One Club for Creativity's Portfolio Night open for agencies to host

The One Club for Creativity's Portfolio Night will take place 1 June this year. Last year, Cape Town agency Duke, hosted the event in South Africa.

Forty students from various advertising and creativity colleges in Cape Town attended and met with 11 local creative directors, with Lisa Black, illustrator, and Hayden Metcalfe, art director, designer, graphic designer, illustrator announced as Portfolio Night All-Stars. This year’s programme launches with 14 confirmed cities, with more to be added.

Agencies, schools and organisations interested in hosting Portfolio Night 2023 in their city can get more information here.

Established in 2003, Portfolio Night has long been recognised as the world’s largest advertising portfolio review programme. This fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment takes place in dozens of cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry.

After three years of being affected by the pandemic, the programme aims to have all cities once again host the event in-person.

Confirmed cities and hosts

So far the confirmed cities and hosts include:

Buenos Aires: GUT Buenos Aires and Círculo de Creatividad



Hong Kong: Ogilvy Hong Kong



Houston: Adcetera



Lisbon: Clube Creativos and Uzina



Montréal and Toronto: Tank Worldwide



Mumbai: DDB Mudra Group



Paris: DDB Paris

Riyadh: ‿ and us



São Paulo: Africa

Santiago: Inbrax



Seoul: Paulus



Shanghai: BBH Shanghai



Singapore: BBDO Singapore

Tickets for young creatives interested in attending Portfolio Night 2023 will be available in April, once all city hosts are determined.

Gateway for talent to enter the industry

Portfolio Night is an important event in advertising because it serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world. It has also become a crucial tool for agencies in recruiting top young talent, providing a platform for recognition from local industry peers, and giving agencies a place on the global stage as the ad world tunes in to this one-of-a-kind event.

The programme includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, a weeklong virtual program where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio to participate. These lucky All-Stars will work in teams on a brief from a major global brand sponsor to be determined, and attend seminars and recruiting sessions.

At the end of the week, each team presents their pitch, with the winning team being flown to New York by The One Club for a week of events and networking opportunities.

“Portfolio Night is a unique global event that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies and creative professionals to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors and technologists,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity.

“We’re very grateful for the agencies and organisations who have signed on to make this important global event possible in their markets, and look forward to additional hosts getting involved.”

