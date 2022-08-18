The One Club for Creativity Portfolio Night All-Stars announced

The latest group of The One Club for Creativity Portfolio Night All-Stars has been announced and include Cape Town's Lisa Black, illustrator, and Hayden Metcalfe, art director, designer, graphic designer, illustrator

Cape Town is also the only city that has two young creatives.

The top young creatives are selected by industry professionals from each of the city hosts around the world its Portfolio Night 2022, held in June.

Portfolio Night is a fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment that takes place in dozens of cities across the globe to help the next generation of creative talent enter the industry.

A highlight of this one-of-a-kind program is Portfolio Night All-Stars, where industry professionals from each host city select young creatives in their market with the best portfolios.

Portfolio Night All-Stars are usually flown to New York, courtesy of The One Club and program sponsors, to spend a week working as a team on a creative brief for a major global brand.

Like last year due to the pandemic, the 2022 program will be held virtually, with All-Stars working August 22-29 on creative briefs. The All-Stars will be divided into five groups, each working with a creative team from Bulletproof New York, Butler Shine Stern & Partners Sausalito, FCB Toronto, McCann Global Health or McCann Health New York, who will provide virtual mentoring and judging.

“Portfolio Night is a gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity.

“These All-Stars represent the best of this year’s participants, and we’re excited to see what creative ideas they come up with.”

Branding for this year’s program was created by 2014 Portfolio Night All-Star Katlego Phatlane, based in Johannesburg

All the Portfolio Night 2022 All-Stars

Bogotá: Paula Amaya, strategy, copywriter, and Fabian Olaya, art director

Buenos Aires: Manuel Scher, copywriter, Mercado McCann

Cairo: Hasan Issa, designer, graphic design, photographer

Cape Town: Lisa Black, illustrator, and Hayden Metcalfe, art director, designer, graphic designer, illustrator

Chicago: Nick Peterson, art director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Dallas: Shelby Baker, art director, designer, graphic designer, UX/UI

Helsinki: Atte Maunula, art director, designer, graphic designer, concept designer

Ho Chi Minh City: Ven Bui, designer, graphic designer

Houston: Nick Tallent, graphic designer

Lisbon: Daniel Neves, designer, graphic designer, and Liliana Rodrigues, art director, designer, graphic designer

Madrid: Vanessa Gonzalez, art director, designer, graphic designer

Miami: James Pérez Silva, copywriter

Montréal: Antoine Bertrand, art director, designer, graphic designer, iIllustrator

Mumbai: Manvir Kaur Mahidwan, art director

Seoul: Jaeyeon Hwang, art director, strategy, copywriter, Jungseok Kim, art director, and Dan Bi Kim, graphic designer

Singapore: Ayushi Jain, art director, designer, graphic designer, illustrator

Taipei: Lucas Kao, art director, designer, graphic design, Humanoid Social Media Consulting

Portfolio Night 2022 city hosts were Adcetera Houston, ADK Taipei, Africa São Paulo, Alma DDB Miami, BBDO India/DDB Mundra Group/TBWA\India Mumbai and Pan-India, BBDO Singapore, Chicago Portfolio School Chicago, Círculo de Creatividad Argentina and GUT Buenos Aires, Clube Criativos Lisbon, Dieste Dallas, DDB Colombia Bogotá, DDB Paris, Duke Advertising Cape Town, Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco, Inbrax Santiago, Media.Monks Madrid, Re-Be Seoul, SuperHeroes Amsterdam, Tank Worldwide Montreal, The One Club-Cairo Chapter Cairo, VMLY&R London, and Wunderman Thompson Finland Helsinki.

Since starting in 2003, Portfolio Night has taken place in 70 cities across 45 countries, with more than 10,000 portfolios reviewed.