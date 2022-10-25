Hot 102.7FM beefs up business offering with heavyweight appointment

Qunta has been in broadcasting for 15 years, including stints at TV station ANN7 and talk radio station Power 98.7, whilst more recently she anchored the SABC TV News flagship business news show, OnPoint.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to attract a business anchor of the quality of Nzinga to Hot 102.7FM,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “As a music station playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B, the music remains our priority, but it’s equally important that we produce news, business and sports content of an incredibly high standard, ensuring our listeners remain with us and never need to change the dial! Appointments such as Nzinga’s support that.”

Qunta is also an experienced and in-demand event host and moderator with a focus on business, entrepreneurship and innovation, and has enjoyed a 2022 that has included a number of highlights – most notably, the opportunity to facilitate discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I just love the Hot 102.7FM approach to news, sport and business, which is unique, fresh and complements the station’s style,” says Qunta. “I can’t wait to put my own stamp on Hot Business and bring the Hot 102.7FM listeners a different take on a business radio show.”

Away from the business desk, Qunta has a keen interest in promoting numeracy and literacy and is the author of a children’s book called Amari’s Adventures, which was published earlier this year.

Hot Business is broadcast on Hot 102.7FM between 6pm and 7pm, Monday to Thursday, and listeners can look forward to the latest on the markets, the big business moves, and a range of interesting topics, including Qunta’s ‘Hot Topic’, covering everything from personal finance to cryptocurrency, trading and property, along with interviews with some of the biggest names in South African business.



