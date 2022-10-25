Clover Krush announces new reality show

Clover Krush has announced a new reality show and the influencers who will be taking part as mentors.

Angelo Mokonenyane, Majozi, Lebo Molax, Vourné Kgosinkwe, and Galaletsang Tshungu – better known as Halle Robinson – have joined in on Krush’s new reality show, where participants will have the opportunity to be coached by them.

About the celebrity talent

From qualified hydrogeologist turned performer and MC Lebo Molex, to Angelo Mokonenyane, dancer and choreographer for the hottest local stars, along with the soulful lyrical songbird Majozi, there’s a story for everyone to relate to when it comes to 100% advocating for your passions and pushing your limits. These inspiring influencers have come together as a testament to perseverance to show how they live life at 100%.

Life is not limited to the everyday nine to five - and that’s exactly what performer and MC Lebo Molax personifies. He shows us that there is so much you can achieve by stepping out of the box and breaking limitations imposed on us by everyday life. A scientist by day who tears up the stage by night, Molax is the perfect example to follow when pursuing your dreams and unlocking your full potential.

Angelo Mokonenyane has been making waves in dancing circles as rising musician Costa Titch’s lead dancer and professional choreographer. Mokonenyane’s achievements include winning the Hip-Hop International Prelims in 2017 and performing on the Ivyson Tour with world-renowned South African rapper Nasty C. Angelo - and these impressive feats have propped him up in a position that shows just how he extends his passions and breaks boundaries.

Content creators Halle Robinson and Vourné Kgosinkwe are some of the prime examples of stepping out of your comfort zone and doing what you love. From Robinson’s feisty and comedic TikToks that also range to makeup content, she presents to her 2.6 million Tik Tok followers the versatility and passion everyone should strive for. Vourné Kgosinkwe, the wife to Mafikizolo vocalist Theo Kgosinkwe, is also one to look out for as she has not only come out the gate as a talented qualified makeup artist but also as a proud teacher.

Talented musician Nhlanhla Majozi – known professionally as Majozi – first picked up the guitar at 13 years old and is now living his passion as a singer and songwriter. His amazing feats signing with the esteemed Universal Records and opening for the internationally acclaimed band The Lumineers.

All of these stories aim to drive home the sentiment of pushing the limits, staying true to yourself, and not shying away from your dreams.

Send in your WhatsApp entries to 082 857 8054, detailing what dream you’ve always wanted to achieve, for a chance to enter the show.