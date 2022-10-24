Industries

    Sarie Kos' Herman Lensing named overall champion at the 2022 Galliova Awards

    24 Oct 2022
    The first in-person Galliova Food and Health Writers' Awards ceremony since the pandemic hit was well attended as the crème de la crème of the food industry showed up in numbers.
    Herman Lensing. Source: Supplied.
    Herman Lensing. Source: Supplied.

    Sarie Kos' Herman Lensing won the overall Galliova champion award and the Galliova Food Stylist award at the event which was held at Clara's Barn in Stellenbosch.

    “What an incredible honour! Thank you to everyone who is a part of this story. All I want to do is show the world good food every day,” said Lensing.

    Marthinus Stander, honorary president of awards sponsor, the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) and managing director Chicken Division at RCL Foods, said the association recognised the tenacity of the media over the past few years, and was proud to once again acknowledge the importance of the country’s food and health media.

    “We are really happy to be together again, and to see so many members of the media with us today who have flown in from all over the country to join us.

    This year we made a few changes to the categories and entry criteria, in line with the ongoing changes in the media landscape. I’m delighted to say that all the judges commented on the excellent standard of work submitted, and that we were able to increase the total value of the cash prizes to R189 000.00,” Stander told guests.

    The 2022 Galliova Award winners are:

    Galliova Digital Content Creator

    Winner: Dianne Bibby, Bibby’s Kitchen
    Runner-up: Georgia East, East After Noon

    The scores for the top four entries in this category were extremely close, with the judges giving Sam Linsell of Drizzle & Dip a special mention for her beautiful work.

    Galliova Health Writer

    Winner: Lydia van der Merwe, Sarie, Sarie Kos & Sarie Gesond
    Runner-up: Glynis Horning, freelance writer

    New categories in the 2022 Galliova Food and Health Writers' Awards

    12 Apr 2022

    The number of entrants in this category in 2022 was double that of previous years, which was encouraging. The health judges awarded a special mention to freelance writer, Jandri Barnard for the excellent standard of her writing.

    Galliova Food Stylist

    Winner: Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos
    Runner-up: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag

    A special mention in this category was extended to first-time Galliova Awards entrant, Gail Damon from Fresh Living magazine.

    The Galliova Food Writer

    Joint winners: Lydia van der Merwe and Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos
    Runner-up: Anna Trapido, freelance writer

    The focus of this category changed in 2022 from recipes and visuals to full-length food articles. The judges gave a special mention to Anél Potgieter of Rapport for her outstanding writing.

    The Egg Champion

    Winner: Gail Damon, Fresh Living magazine
    Runner-up: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag

    In addition to the winners in this category, the judges gave a special mention to Pierrette Mulumba from Longevity Live for her work in promoting South African eggs.

    The Broiler Champion

    Winner: Vickie de Beer, Lose It! & Keto Mag
    Runner-up: Johané Neilson, Tuis | Home & Weg | Go!

    Chicken is one of the most consumed and popular proteins in South Africa. Despite this, the number of entries received for this category were lower than last year. The judges opted to include entrants from other categories where chicken recipes had been used, to bolster the entry pool in this category.

    Galliova Champion

    Overall awards winner: Herman Lensing, Sarie Kos

    The Galliova Champion was a new and exciting addition to this year’s awards. It recognises and acknowledges one of the winners, from the other six categories, for their exceptional work. It is not a guaranteed award, and only granted if all judges agree one winner surpassed all expectations.

    Left to right: Abigail Donnelly, Moses Magwaza, Karen Dudley, Mokgadi Itsweng, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen and Anna Trapido
    Judges for 2022 Eat Out Restaurant Awards announced

    7 Mar 2022

    The winners were judged according to their overall promotion of locally produced poultry products, including both eggs and chicken, as well as excellence in promoting food culture, food writing, visual appeal and food styling.

    The 2022 Galliova Food and Health Writers’ Awards were attended by renowned South African food and health media, including social media influencers; SAPA board members; and dignitaries Dr Simphewe Ngqangweni, CEO of the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), and Dr Sifiso Ntombela, chief economist of the NAMC.

    In acknowledgment of the longstanding history of South Africa’s poultry industry, and its support of the Galliova Awards over the past three decades, the official welcome was given by Colin Steenhuisen, a member of the SAPA and Egg Boards, and a stalwart of the local egg industry with a professional career spanning 47 years.

    It was back in 2004 that Steenhuisen awarded celebrated South African food journalist, Justine Drake, her first-ever Galliova Award. Drake returned to the Galliova Awards stage this year, but this time as the event MC.

    Read more: media, awards, Food, Herman Lensing, Justine Drake, writer, Galliova Awards

