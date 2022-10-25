MusicExchange: Carletheia's emergence into the music

The singer and her team made four sensational versions of the song and a music video.
I am a swimming instructor and school programme coordinator.
Music is my safe space; one of the most comfortable ways for me to express myself.
My own personal experiences and observations.
Be authentic.
Using the platform and influence you have to affect positive change.
Retirement will happen when I close my eyes for the very last time.
Tripe and trotters.
Sia Furler
Not far. I see the beauty and humour in everyday life, it's part of my culture - and being able to create from encounters is a blessing.
Listening to the final master.
Georgie Porgy.
I tried to sing a really high note and lost my voice in the process.
Nelson Mandela – His ability to always be the learner resonates with me.
Zendaya, her style on the red carpet and off.
My mom – she’s the most passionate person I have ever known and that is my aspiration as well.
My AKG D50 microphone.
Strawberry daiquiris
Singing the South African National anthem at a rugby match.
Probably my quirkiness
Carls.
Teach, I’m a qualified foundation phase educator
Quirky, funny, energetic, daring, kind.
Renaissance by Beyonce
Pride and Prejudice – I’m a hopeless romantic.
After Happy Ever by Anna Todd
Another Day in Paradise by Phil Collins.
I was a little girl when I first heard that song, I since realised how words can evoke strong emotions.
Dolly Parton – who thinks of using their acrylic nails as a musical instrument.
Food
Having my own written songs play on radio
Graduating from university – it was a struggle juggling a growing family and studies, but worth every minute.
Doing dishes. Dishes are the death of me.
Cockroaches.
Being at peace with everything around you.
Dance like nobody is watching
Nobody is good at being a replica - just be you.
Parenthood; an unending journey of beautiful moments.
My wishes and dreams would be to release more of my own music and get to perform alongside great artists.