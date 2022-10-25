Industries

    #MusicExchange: Carletheia's emergence into the music

    25 Oct 2022
    Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
    Singer Carletheia released her debut single and music video for Over My Shoulder, which deals with the destructive effects of substance abuse, last week.
    Image by Danie Nel: Carletheia
    Image by Danie Nel: Carletheia

    The singer and her team made four sensational versions of the song and a music video.

    I caught up with Carletheia last week…

    What is your job description?

    I am a swimming instructor and school programme coordinator.

    What does music mean to you?

    Music is my safe space; one of the most comfortable ways for me to express myself.

    My music is about…

    My own personal experiences and observations.

    What is your motto?

    Be authentic.

    Fame is about…

    Using the platform and influence you have to affect positive change.

    Retirement will happen when…

    Retirement will happen when I close my eyes for the very last time.

    I don't do...

    Tripe and trotters.

    I would love to co-write with

    Sia Furler

    Where do you go for inspiration to create?

    Not far. I see the beauty and humour in everyday life, it's part of my culture - and being able to create from encounters is a blessing.

    What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

    Listening to the final master.

    The song you must do during every show?

    Georgie Porgy.

    Any funny moments on stage?

    I tried to sing a really high note and lost my voice in the process.

    My heroes are...

    Nelson Mandela – His ability to always be the learner resonates with me.

    My style icon is...

    Zendaya, her style on the red carpet and off.

    Which living person do you admire most and why?

    My mom – she’s the most passionate person I have ever known and that is my aspiration as well.

    What is your most treasured possession?

    My AKG D50 microphone.

    It's your round; what are you drinking?

    Strawberry daiquiris

    Dream gig to do?

    Singing the South African National anthem at a rugby match.

    What makes you stand out?

    Probably my quirkiness

    Any nicknames?

    Carls.

    If you were not a musician, what would you do?

    Teach, I’m a qualified foundation phase educator

    Pick five words to describe yourself?

    Quirky, funny, energetic, daring, kind.

    What are you streaming?

    Renaissance by Beyonce

    Greatest movie ever made?

    Pride and Prejudice – I’m a hopeless romantic.

    What book are you reading?

    After Happy Ever by Anna Todd

    What song changed your life?

    Another Day in Paradise by Phil Collins.

    I was a little girl when I first heard that song, I since realised how words can evoke strong emotions.

    Who do you love?

    Dolly Parton – who thinks of using their acrylic nails as a musical instrument.

    What is your favourite word?

    Food

    Image supplied: The Waterboys tour is coming to Joburg and Cape Town
    Waterboys tour heads to Joburg and Cape Town

    20 Oct 2022

    Top of your bucket list?

    Having my own written songs play on radio

    Your greatest achievement?

    Graduating from university – it was a struggle juggling a growing family and studies, but worth every minute.

    What do you complain about most often?

    Doing dishes. Dishes are the death of me.

    What is your biggest fear?

    Cockroaches.

    Happiness is…

    Being at peace with everything around you.

    On stage, I tend to…

    Dance like nobody is watching

    The best life lesson you have learned?

    Nobody is good at being a replica - just be you.

    What has been your favourite journey so far?

    Parenthood; an unending journey of beautiful moments.

    Wishes and dreams?

    My wishes and dreams would be to release more of my own music and get to perform alongside great artists.

    Martin Myers
