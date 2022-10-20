Waterboys tour heads to Joburg and Cape Town

Originally set for April 2020 and postponed due to Covid-19, The Waterboys tour of South Africa will take place this November 2022.

Image supplied: The Waterboys tour is coming to Joburg and Cape Town

The Waterboys are set to perform in Cape Town at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens on 25 November 2022 and in Johannesburg at Marks Park (Emmarentia) on 27 November 2022. Tickets purchased for the initial shows are still valid for the new show dates in 2022.

From their mid-1980s "big music" period through the influential mix of celtic, gospel and country on their classic Fisherman’s Blues and Room to Roam tours, to the hundreds of brilliant shows accompanying the rootsy, soulful triptych of albums This is the Sea, A Pagan Place and Fisherman’s Blues - The Waterboys have consistently blended tightness, inspiration and improvisation to reach heights of performance.

The 2020 version of the band features the established core of Mike Scott (vocals, guitar, piano), Steve Wickham (electric fiddle), Memphis keyboard great "Brother" Paul Brown, ace British drummer Ralph Salmins and funky Irish bassman Aongus Ralston.

Their songs have been used in key shows such as Ray Donovan and The Affair. The songs have also been performed by artists as varied as U2, War on Drugs and Ellie Goulding, who scored a top 3 UK hit with How Long Will I Love You; Prince and U2 who sang The Whole Of The Moon onstage; Fiona Apple who recorded it last year; and classic singers Tom Jones and Rod Stewart. Irish magazine Hot Press also listed The Waterboys as the best rock ‘n’ roll band in the world.

Damon Forbes from Breakout Events is eager for The Waterboys tour of SA, saying “It’s always been a dream of mine to bring the Waterboys to South Africa and it’s clear to me that they are as passionate about making it to South Africa. We have been waiting to hear on when things will be possible with all that’s happened due to Covid, so I am incredibly happy to still be doing the shows and it’s great to have something to look forward to again.”

