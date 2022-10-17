Industries

    FlySafair and GoodLuck join forces for Get Lucky Summer concert series

    17 Oct 2022
    FlySafair has signed a partnership deal with South African electronic music group GoodLuck in support of the band and the Get Lucky Summer concert series taking place this December.
    Image supplied: FlySafair and GoodLuck are teaming up for Get Lucky Summer
    “It’s awesome to be part of such a dynamic partnership and to see a successful local airline standing in solidarity with local entertainers in this recovery,” says the band's founder and producer Ben Peters. “Ultimately this collaboration will have positive effects beyond just our pairing, as the local economies of the town we perform in will benefit from the visitors we bring.”

    Leading indications are that the December Holiday period for 2022 is going to be very busy and offer a much-needed boost to the economies of coastal towns in South Africa.

    “We’ll be operating 141% of the seats we operated last year which is actually a 61% growth on Summer 2019’s pre-pandemic levels,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. “Sales on December departures are looking very strong already, far more so than this time last year.”

    Four of the concerts in the series will be taking place in Plettenberg Bay between 18 December and 8 January.

    Cotton Fest is coming to Cape Town!

    12 Oct 2022

    Founded by multi-award-winning South African live electronic band GoodLuck, Get Lucky Summer has become a key fixture in the local entertainment calendar and is celebrating its 8th year hosting some of the best artists from around South Africa.

    Dates, venues and lineup

    11 Dec ‘22: Constantia Cricket Club, CT ft. GoodLuck, Craig Lucas, Will Linley & Casey Lowry
    18 Dec ‘22: The Beacon Island Lawns, Plett ft. GoodLuck & Majozi
    21 Dec ‘22: Stanford, Hermanus ft. GoodLuck,Will Linley, Casey Lowry & Veranda Panda

    New Year’s Eve 3-Day Festival

    30 Dec ‘22: Plett Rugby Fields ft. Spoegwolf & Elandre
    31 Dec ‘22: Rugby Fields ft. GoodLuck,Veranda Panda, Kimmy K, Will Linley & Casey Lowry
    1 Jan ‘23: Plett Rugby Fields ft Mango Groove & The Kiffness

    28 Jan ‘23: The Beacon Island Lawns, Plett ft. Prime Circle & Gerry VDM
    8 Jan ‘23: The Beacon Island Lawns, Plett ft. GoodLuck & Msaki

    Tickets start from R200 and are available here.

    Source:
    Source: Bob Adams via
