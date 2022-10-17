Industries

    Franschhoek Creates offers more than curated galleries

    17 Oct 2022
    Franschhoek Creates is a week of curated gallery exhibitions and interactive showcases happening later this month.
    Image supplied: The Story of Wine museum
    Image supplied: The Story of Wine museum

    The week begins with Everard Read Franschhoek, presenting the latest solo exhibition by Swain Hoogervorst; a Cape Town-based artist known for intimate still life works, and recently, his larger abstract paintings.

    Local gallery, Ebony/Curated, will be showcasing two separate exhibitions; The Point, which focuses on large-scale ceramic works featuring baboons and their relationship with the local environment by Lisa Ringwood. There's also Oliver Scarlin's fifth solo exhibition exploring perception, form and colour in his exhibition titled New Paintings.

    Art In The Yard is presenting the We Wear Culture exhibition. It is aimed at exploring the connections between art and fashion in a weekend of highlighting wearable art. Incredible offerings by local fashion designers and organisations are available, all with a common objective to creatively and tirelessly dedicate their craft to the celebration of South African culture.

    Concluding the local galleries’ offerings, Grande Provence will be hosting a sculptural exhibition, where all are then invited to linger on enjoying a Cap Classique and Oyster pairing.

    Additional programme highlights

    Perfume lovers can delight in the opportunity to enjoy an interactive 'Perfume Prive' workshop at Kumanov Perfumery. There is also an opportunity to explore a comprehensive permanent collection that includes antique masterpieces at its Franschhoek Museum.

    Guests are invited to join Babylonstoren museologist Elsa Vogts for a guided walk through the brand-new wine museum, The Story of Wine, followed by a special tasting. This newly launched addition to their offering is an interactive space and visual documentary of the history and cultivation of wine. From an antique collection of corkscrews and virtual reality headsets to a breakdown of the different terroirs that give wines of the world their distinct characteristics, this space celebrates the story of wine in Babylonstoren’s unique way.

    Image supplied: The PnP Wine and Food Festival is coming to Joburg again this year
    Joburg gears up for second PnP Wine and Food Festival this year

    14 Oct 2022

    Those searching for an entertainment wow factor can delight in a performance by award-winning cellist, Carol Thorns, in the Franschhoek Pass Winery cellar on 28 October which includes a private Morena Cap Classique Tasting with Nick Davies.

    For the foodies, Franschhoek presents 'Culinary Collective' on 28 October - which is meant to be the ultimate dining experience in a four-course epicurean experience hosted at Leopard’s Leap Family Vineyards that invite all to join in the conversation around the origins of good food with the local farmers and suppliers also firmly in the spotlight.

    Franschhoek Creates is taking place from 27 October to 3 November. To see the full programme, go here. More information to follow soon.

