Joburg gears up for second PnP Wine and Food Festival this year

14 Oct 2022
For the second time this year, the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival will treat Joburgers to the best the Cape Winelands has to offer.
Image supplied: The PnP Wine and Food Festival is coming to Joburg again this year
Image supplied: The PnP Wine and Food Festival is coming to Joburg again this year

This time, the festival will happen at the Wanderers Club Cricket fields in Illovo.

This event promises to be bigger and better than ever after sold-out festivals in Cape Town, Durban and Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa earlier this year.

These events offer festivalgoers a bounty of wonderful wines and the chance to indulge in a selection of delicious food options while relaxing in open seating areas and soaking up the sounds of local live music.

Bubbly lovers are in for a real treat with a dedicated sparkling wine experience, where Cap Classique and sparkling wine will abound for your tasting pleasure. Bubblies to look forward to are Krone, JC le Roux, Graham Beck and a whole lot more. There will also be French Champagne available for tasting.

Over 40 estates from wine-producing regions across SA, including estates such as Groot Constantia, Thelema, Kanonkop and Meerlust, will be represented at the event - and festivalgoers can expect an abundance of choices to taste and enjoy. Once you’ve discovered the wines you love the most, you can purchase them for further enjoyment at the festival, or at home.

“South African wines have an exceptional story to tell, and what better way than to tell it than in person, at a fully interactive wine and food experience,” says Gavin Ievers, head of Pick n Pay Liquor.

Image supplied: The PnP Wine and Food Festival is coming to Joburg again this year
Image supplied: The PnP Wine and Food Festival is coming to Joburg again this year

“Our stores have become ‘the home of South African wine’ as we continually list more local brands on our shelf and online shop. This festival lets us elevate our wine experience to customers while pairing it with only the best food to deliver a really fun and relaxing day out with friends,” says Levers.

The Pick n Pay Tasting Room is always a firm favourite, where different winemakers and professional chefs present a culinary journey featuring exquisite wines superbly paired with melt-in-your-mouth canapés. The 30-minute sessions are hugely popular and sell out fast, so make sure you book early to secure your spot.

Image supplied
Seize the night at Tiger's Milk Kyalami

By 1 day ago

Where there’s wine, there’s food, and a bounteous feast to purchase awaits at the Pick n Pay Food Lane, where you will find the best on offer, prepared by professional chefs. Look forward to fish and chips, fresh salads, sushi, and indulgent braai and charcuterie boards. There will also be an option to pre-order a picnic bag which includes delicious items such as fine cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, biltong and hummus.

The festival will take place on 22 and 23 October from 12.30pm and 12pm respectively. General access tickets are R295, inclusive of a branded glass and 20 wine-tasting tokens. For more information on ticket prices and to purchase them, go here.

Johannesburg, Pick n Pay, Graham Beck, festivals, wine and food

