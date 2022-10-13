Industries

Baroque palace featured in the new Netflix hit 'The Empress' now bookable on Airbnb

13 Oct 2022
Issued by: Irvine Partners
  • Weissenstein Palace, the sumptuous 18th century castle featured in Netflix's latest period drama, is opening its doors for a lavish stay fit for an empress
  • Guests will journey back in time and live like the Empress Elizabeth of Austria, immersing themselves in 19th century historical splendour
  • Guests can request to book this exclusive stay beginning 2 November at 5pm GMT
    • Baroque palace featured in the new Netflix hit 'The Empress' now bookable on Airbnb

    Weissenstein castle, one of the main filming locations from the hit Netflix series The Empress, is opening its doors for a truly grand stay. The remarkable palace is getting ready to welcome guests to a sumptuous suite, which has been given an imperial makeover that will transport guests back in time to the late 19th century when Empress Elizabeth was at the height of her fame.

    Located in Pommersfelden, Bavaria, Weissenstein Palace is steeped in a rich heritage and is widely considered to be one of Germany's greatest Baroque buildings. The historical palace features prominently in Netflix’s The Empress, where it serves as Sisi’s principal royal residence. Beginning on 2 November at 5pm GMT, guests can request to book the exclusive stay, which is just one of many historical homes on Airbnb.

    Host Countess Benedicta von Schönborn-Wiesentheid shares why she decided to list her family’s home on Airbnb: “Empress Elizabeth, fondly nicknamed Sisi, is an all-time favourite historical figure: a sportswoman, fashion icon, traveller, poet and tragic heroine who fell to an assassin’s blade. As she was born in Bavaria, it’s both exciting and fitting to bring this legendary woman home and share a little glimpse into her world.”

    Baroque palace featured in the new Netflix hit 'The Empress' now bookable on Airbnb

    About the stay

    Weissenstein Palace has been occupied by the same family since its construction in the 18th century: the House of Schönborn. Host Countess Benedicta von Schönborn-Wiesentheid will welcome guests to the palace and lead them through the magnificent entrance hallway to their grand suite. The suite has been given an imperial makeover in the sumptuous style Sisi would have been very familiar with.

    Located in the west wing of the palace, the suite is normally exclusively reserved for the Schönborn family. During their stay, guests will be given an exclusive tour of the house, seeing parts of the buildings that are closed off to the public – including the ornate ‘Shell Room’ – where a Sisi-inspired dinner and breakfast will be served.

    How to book

    As Sisi would have celebrated her 185th birthday this year, aspiring emperors and empresses can request to book this exclusive stay for £163 beginning 2 November 2 at 5pm GMT at airbnb.com/theempress. There are two individual bookings available, on June 19th and on June 20th 2023, and each booking is suitable for up to a maximum of two guests.

    For those looking to discover similar stays fit for an empress, Airbnb recently introduced a new way to search and discover homes through Airbnb categories. With 4,000 historical homes available around the globe, there are plenty of royal-inspired getaways.

    About the Netflix series The Empress

    When rebellious Elisabeth ('Sisi') meets Franz, emperor of Austria, the young couple’s extraordinary love completely jumbles the dynasty’s power structure. After the wedding, the young empress not only has to find herself in a world that is strange to her, but also has to assert herself against Sophie, her mother-in-law, who before had been the most powerful woman at court. Furthermore, Franz’s unpredictable brother Maxi, who, as the second born, has always stood in the shadow of his powerful brother, turns Sisi’s emotional world upside down. While enemy troops are forming up at the borders of the Habsburg empire, a new revolution lies in the air in Vienna. Elisabeth has to find out who she can trust and what it costs to become the empress and figure of hope for an entire nation.

    About Netflix

    Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

    Irvine Partners
    Irvine Partners is a Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos and Accra.
