Seize the night at Tiger's Milk Kyalami

Bizcommunity was invited to review the new Tiger's Milk in Kyalami, Johannesburg.

Image supplied

I had been to Tiger’s Milk before, in Cape Town, and it was a pleasant experience - so I was looking forward to seeing how the expansion in Johannesburg was going.

It’s been pretty hot since spring hit the city, and in Joburg fashion, the evening we travelled to Tiger’s Milk was warm with a slight breeze for some respite.

We received an equally warm welcome once we arrived and thankfully were able to choose a table on the lovely deck they have set outside - overlooking the Joburg skyline in all its glory. For me, there’s not much better than a calm city skyline against the noise of a bustling restaurant and bar.

And trust me, it was bustling

The vibe

When people tell you to come and visit their ‘hot, new restaurant’, it’s usually trying to build up some buzz about something that customers don’t really know about. However, Tiger’s Milk has been around since 2014, and you could see that people were excited to have one closer to home.

There were couples on dates, friends meeting for a catch-up, families gathering for a meal and people coming together for indulgence. It’s easy to say that Tiger’s Milk is a place for everyone, but it was better to see it in action - because the evidence was empirical.

Image supplied: The inside of Tiger's Milk Kyalami

The restaurant itself is set up in such a way that you could enjoy the divey-decor and watch your signature drinks being made. Sit by the bar, on the deck, or enjoy the buzz inside - it’s all honestly up to you.

To be honest, if you are looking for a fancy experience, this will not be the place for you. But if you’re looking for a dynamic setting with an everything-friendly atmosphere, this is definitely worth a visit.

The food

Gordon Ramsey has said before that it’s not a good idea to dine at a restaurant that has a menu that could take you years to read. But, what about a drinks menu?

In my “expert” opinion, the more, the merrier.

Especially at Tiger’s Milk, where they have a wonderful selection of signature and classic cocktails alongside beers, wines and liquors. As a cocktail person myself, I decided to try the Summer Fruit Collins - a lemony delight with a fruity punch. And it definitely set high expectations for the rest of the evening.

Image supplied: Tiger's Milk has a large drink menu to choose from

For dinner, we decided to get a starter, specifically the ‘Amazeballs’, which are cheesy delights served with a chakalaka aioli dip. I find that starters can usually tell you what kind of dining experience you are in for, and Tiger’s Milk definitely lived up to its promise that you will get good, wholesome food that makes you forget about your diet.

For a main, the lamb burger was the choice for the evening. Served on a soft bun with rosemary mayo, lettuce, tomato and roast garlic feta, it was a decadent experience that I could not actually finish.

Image supplied: Tiger's Milk burgers are decadent and in abundance

Lastly, I had to try some dessert - I had eyed a cheesecake, and to be honest, it’s one of my biggest weaknesses. The one they have on offer is a luscious fridge cheesecake with a Bar One sauce glazed on top.

Sweet tooth satisfied.

Image supplied: Tiger's Milk starters

Overall, I can definitely recommend giving the new shop a try if you live in or visit the Kyalami area. The food delivery was slightly slow, but that was mainly due to the fact that they were extremely busy on the night, and obviously put great care into the food they make for you.

The evening was filled with a lovely murmur of happy customers, friendly staff and beautiful drinks and food to enjoy in abundance.