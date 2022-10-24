H&M Foundation on the lookout for sustainable fashion innovators

H&M Foundation is inviting innovators and entrepreneurs to apply for its Global Change Award (GCA), a prominent early-stage innovation challenge designed to unearth ideas that can sustainably transform the fashion and textile industry.

Now open for applications, the 2020 Global Change Award is dubbed the 'Nobel Prize of Fashion' and aims to turn the fashion industry 'planet positive'.

Regenerate, repurpose, reimagine

This year's GCA challenge has expanded in scope to cover more ground, raise the bar on innovation and help accelerate industry transformation. The winning innovations or solutions should fall into one of three categories.

Regenerate: Solutions towards positive effects

Repurpose: Solutions towards circularity

Reimagine: Solutions we have not even thought of yet

A panel of experts will select five winners who will share a €1m grant and get access to the one-year-long GCA Impact Accelerator programme, which includes coaching and support from H&M Foundation and partners Accenture, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and The Mills Fabrica. The programme is tailored to support each team in developing and scaling their innovation for impact.

Neither H&M Foundation or H&M Group take any shareholder equity or intellectual property rights in the innovations. The winners can collaborate with whomever they want, and the aim is to find innovations that allow major change for the entire industry.

Scaling solutions

"Circularity isn't enough, we need to raise the bar and become planet positive. That's why we're looking for solutions that enable a planet-positive fashion future where both people and the planet not only survive but also thrive. I am confident there are great ideas out there, ready to accelerate and scale - and we're here to support them!" says Christiane Dolva, strategy lead at the H&M Foundation.

The GCA 2023 application period runs from 20 October 2022 to 8 December 2022 and the winners will be announced in June 2023.

"The Global Change Award has become a force to support early innovation and accelerate the transformation of our industry. It attracts some of the most disruptive and creative people I have ever met, and following their development is really impressive. I am excited to see what game-changing innovations the seventh round generates," says Karl-Johan Persson, board member of H&M Foundation and chairman of H&M Group.

Visit the dedicated Global Change Award website to find out more about the challenge and how to apply.