Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Fashion & Homeware News Global

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


H&M Foundation on the lookout for sustainable fashion innovators

24 Oct 2022
H&M Foundation is inviting innovators and entrepreneurs to apply for its Global Change Award (GCA), a prominent early-stage innovation challenge designed to unearth ideas that can sustainably transform the fashion and textile industry.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Now open for applications, the 2020 Global Change Award is dubbed the 'Nobel Prize of Fashion' and aims to turn the fashion industry 'planet positive'.

Regenerate, repurpose, reimagine

This year's GCA challenge has expanded in scope to cover more ground, raise the bar on innovation and help accelerate industry transformation. The winning innovations or solutions should fall into one of three categories.

  • Regenerate: Solutions towards positive effects
  • Repurpose: Solutions towards circularity
  • Reimagine: Solutions we have not even thought of yet

A panel of experts will select five winners who will share a €1m grant and get access to the one-year-long GCA Impact Accelerator programme, which includes coaching and support from H&M Foundation and partners Accenture, KTH Royal Institute of Technology and The Mills Fabrica. The programme is tailored to support each team in developing and scaling their innovation for impact.

Neither H&M Foundation or H&M Group take any shareholder equity or intellectual property rights in the innovations. The winners can collaborate with whomever they want, and the aim is to find innovations that allow major change for the entire industry.

SOUTH AFRICA

2023 accelerator programme in garment making open for application
2023 accelerator programme in garment making open for application

17 Oct 2022

Scaling solutions

"Circularity isn't enough, we need to raise the bar and become planet positive. That's why we're looking for solutions that enable a planet-positive fashion future where both people and the planet not only survive but also thrive. I am confident there are great ideas out there, ready to accelerate and scale - and we're here to support them!" says Christiane Dolva, strategy lead at the H&M Foundation.

The GCA 2023 application period runs from 20 October 2022 to 8 December 2022 and the winners will be announced in June 2023.

"The Global Change Award has become a force to support early innovation and accelerate the transformation of our industry. It attracts some of the most disruptive and creative people I have ever met, and following their development is really impressive. I am excited to see what game-changing innovations the seventh round generates," says Karl-Johan Persson, board member of H&M Foundation and chairman of H&M Group.

Visit the dedicated Global Change Award website to find out more about the challenge and how to apply.

NextOptions
Read more: H&M, Karl-Johan Persson, clothing production, H&M Foundation

Related

Cotton exporter Benin developing home-grown textile industry
Cotton exporter Benin developing home-grown textile industry3 minutes ago
Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation
Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation7 Oct 2022
#JockeyLovesLocal: Underwear brand partners with SA designers for Heritage Month
#JockeyLovesLocal: Underwear brand partners with SA designers for Heritage Month26 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied
First standalone H&M Home store to open in South Africa26 Sep 2022
H&M launches science and tech initiative to empower female students in SA
H&M launches science and tech initiative to empower female students in SA15 Sep 2022
Pick n Pay Clothing to boost local sourcing
Pick n Pay Clothing to boost local sourcing5 Sep 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz