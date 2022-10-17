2023 accelerator programme in garment making open for application

Colours of a Kind, an NPO based in Cape Town, is on the lookout for its second cohort of students with applications open for its 2023 accelerator programme. The SETA-accredited programme is aimed at aspirant young designers who want to obtain a qualification through a 'One-Year General Education and Training Certificate in Clothing Manufacturing Process'.

Image: Supplied

In collaboration with the Fashion Institute of Garment Technology (FIGT), this fully sponsored programme is open to 18-35-year-old South African women based in Cape Town, who do not have the financial means to study full-time.

General manager of Colours of a Kind, Jackie Vorster shared that the 2022 programme, which accepted 13 students, is on track to deliver on its mandate to empower women by creating sustainable programmes that contribute to them becoming self-reliant and financially independent. The organisation not only fully sponsors each woman with all amenities to study, but also provides the necessary support and training to facilitate employment opportunities.

"The women who have seized the opportunity to join this demanding programme this year have already given themselves a leg up," says Vorster, "and with the resurging growth in the manufacturing sector in South Africa, it has been recognised that there is a large demand for skills trained professionals in this sector."

The course will focus on garment manufacturing, sewing techniques and pattern making. In addition to these basic skills, emphasis on personal development will play an integral role in the course. The students have the opportunity to engage with mentors and experience hands-on how the industry functions.

Production studio

Colours of a Kind plans to set up a production studio early in 2023. That studio would give graduates an opportunity to work as pattern makers and seamstresses. In addition, graduates who would have already been trained in HR principles will have access to specific job portals and be given guidance on how to apply. Those graduates wanting to branch out on their own and become entrepreneurs will have access to the Colours of a Kind collaboration space where they will be provided with orders from their partners.

Image: Supplied

Gregg Maragelis, head of institution at the FIGT says, "Collaborating on social impact programmes with the outcome of creating highly employable graduates for the garment industry is not only a great cause, but the overall ripple effect it creates has a long-standing impact on the women trained.

"The project comes at a time in which the government has clearly identified skills development and employment programmes as one of the most strategic and readily available tools needed to drive increased economic inclusion."

The accelerator programme runs from February to November 2023 and will be held at FIGT in Mowbray. For more information or to apply, visit: https://www.coloursofakind.org/accelerator-applications