Jacaranda FM community raises over R2,5m at the 2022 Good Morning Angels Golf Day

The popular Good Morning Angels segment on Jacaranda FM is ready to change many more lives as Mzansi's corporates rally together for good.

Mike Usendorf, director of Golf at Irene Country Club, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Bakkies Botha, and Martin Bester celebrate over R2,5m raised at the Good Morning Angels Golf Day 2022

Jacaranda FM held their popular Good Morning Angels Golf Day at the Irene Country Club in Pretoria on Friday 23 September 2022. The station called on South African corporates and individuals to sponsor holes and donate money towards the fund that famously changes the lives of people within the Jacaranda FM community every Wednesday morning on Breakfast with Martin Bester.

Whilst being interviewed on air, popular rugby legend Bakkies Botha pledged R20,000 to the Good Morning Angels fund and challenged his fellow rugby legends to do the same. The auction held throughout the day by way of a mobile app raised R491,000 and the various raffles staged at each hole raised over R160,000 for Good Morning Angels Fund. After all the numbers were crunched, the total raised through the Good Morning Angels Golf Day is a whopping R 2,511,855.

“We are extremely proud of the impact Good Morning Angels makes weekly and this is no exception! For the past 17 years, we’ve had the privilege of making a difference to our community every week, without every skipping a single broadcast,” comments Martin Bester, host of Breakfast with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM.

The field of 144 big-hearted players teed off at 10.30am, with clear, blue skies ahead for the rest of the day. The players were entertained at each hole where 34 companies who sponsored the Tee’s and Greens had a variety of games, treats, and surprises for the players. Whilst the players were chasing the prizes on the course, the hole sponsors were judged on their ‘gees’ and hole activations to win the coveted prize of R150,000 advertising air-time on Jacaranda FM.

Ultimately, the Investec Pretoria Four-ball were the overall golfing winners with a score of 96! And the winning hole sponsor was Professional Parts on Green #6, where CEO Verena Koch and her team hosted the golfers in a very special way.

After the day’s play, the golfers and guests were treated to an evening of music, dinner, and prizes. Performances by Mia Karma, Kutlwano, Martin Bester and Band, Nadine, and Prime Circle ensured that one of the most charitable corporate events in the country was celebrated in style.

“It’s great to see this day of goodwill return – so many of our guests mentioned that they had never experienced such a joyful day of doing good whilst having fun! When you feel the energy of so many businesses and their people coming together for a greater good, you know there isn’t a golf day like it anywhere else, and that’s why so many of our past players and corporates joined us again,” adds Bester.

Celebrities who came out in support of the Good Morning Angels Golf Day were musicians Kurt Darren, Francois Van Coke, and Hunter Kennedy, as well as sports stars Bakkies Botha, Chris Morris, and Vanes-mari du Toit. Actress Angelique Gerber was also there to show her support for the Good Morning Angels team.

The Jacaranda FM family thanks the generosity of the corporates and individuals who helped raise over R2,5m and looks forward to continue changing the lives of so many people in the year ahead.

The following corporates pledged their support by sponsoring a hole at this year’s event:

Advanced Health HospitalsArrie Nel Pharmacies, Auto-X (Willard), Automobile Association, Betway, Blue Bulls Company, Bob Martin, Byrna, CNH Industrial, CSI Property, CTU Training, Capital Legacy, CoCre8, Coert Gous, Datacentrix, Discovery, ECS, ETC (Electronic Toll Collection), East Point Shopping Centre, EnviroServ, Gary Rom, Hennies, IPP Mining Witbank, ISSC International, Inside Data, Investec Pretoria, Jeep Centurion, Jodan Group, Kagiso Media, Kia Northcliff, Logismart, Luxury Time, MHW Mining Engineers, MSC Cruises, Macsteel, Mustek, Nando’s, National Asphalt, National Asphalt, Northerns Nomads, One Fin Plan, Picot and Moss, Professional Parts, Railways Café, Roman’s Pizza, Safety Grip, Sirenko Construction, Spar North Rand (And Tops), Stewardts & Lloyds, Super Events, Times Square Sun International and Toco Lifting.



