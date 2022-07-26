Industries

    Kfm 94.5 announces the finalists in the Best of The Cape Awards 2022

    26 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Kfm 94.5, Cape Town's biggest regional music station has announced the 150 finalists in the annual 'Kfm Best of the Cape' campaign.
    The campaign was a massive success last year as it celebrated The Best small businesses around the province and gave the Covid-impacted Western Cape economy a critical boost.

    Several winners from last year’s awards have been nominated again by the public, including Avontuur Estate Restaurant (2021 Best Date Night Restaurant), Playalot (2021 Best Kids Party Spot) and Montagu (Best Dorpie). Other winning businesses that are back this year include RSAWEB, Bootlegger Coffee Company, Butler's Pizza, Darling Brew, Wilderer Gin, J&M Famous Biltong, Houw Hoek Farm Stall, Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve, Spice Route Destination, Boyz 2 Menz Hair Studio, Avalon Springs Resort and Takealot.com.

    This year, 6000 nominations were received - more than three times the number of entries received last year. Also showing up are many new businesses that were started as a result of the pandemic and lockdown.

    The people of the Cape can now vote for their favourite business out of the top five finalists per category. Voting is open until midnight Wednesday, 3 August, and the winners will be announced in an all-day awards show on the station on Friday, 12 August.

    According to Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5 station manager, "The Kfm Best of the Cape Awards is about celebrating this beautiful place we call home. This year it's particularly heartening to see so many new ventures making waves and winning fans across the province. It just shows how resilient and determined the people of the Western Cape are. We hope this campaign really boosts these businesses and spaces in the Cape and builds the economy of the province. Well done to all the finalists! Go out and vote, and get your fans to vote for you!"

    Vote for your favourite on the Kfm 94.5 website - https://kfm.co.za.

    To find out more, tune in to Kfm 94.5 every day and follow the brand on social media using @KFMza and #KfmBestOfTheCape.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.



