More #WomensMonth
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Audio Engineer - Commercial Johannesburg
- Media Strategist Johannesburg
Cape Town’s most loved triumph at the prestigious 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards
The 2024 awards have brought fresh excitement, with Tang in the Waterfront clinching the title of Best Date Night Restaurant for its unparalleled ambiance and culinary delights. Bootlegger Coffee Company, a renowned name in the Cape’s coffee scene, has once again secured the Best Coffee accolade, solidifying its status as a local favourite. In addition, Ceres Rail Company has been lauded as the Best Adventure Experience, offering exhilarating excursions through the Cape’s picturesque landscapes.
Amidst a year of extraordinary accomplishments, the Best Breakfast Spot award was presented to The Meeting Place in Stellenbosch, a rising star that has swiftly garnered a devoted following with its distinctive and exquisite flavours. The newly introduced Yoco's Choice category saw Butter, based on Loop Street, Cape Town, emerge as the winner
In addition, Best Kids Party Spot category saw Bugz Playpark in Joostenberg Vlakte claim the top spot, providing a world of activities for kids around the joy of play.
Ashley’s Family Restaurant in Goodwood also retained their title as Best Family Restaurant for the third consecutive year, demonstrating their deep connections with their fans and community.
In the Best Biltong category, J&M Famous Biltong emerged victorious once again, showcasing their unwavering quality and taste that has resonated with the community year after year.
“The Best of the Cape Awards have evolved into more than just a celebration – they stand as a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of our local enterprises,” remarked Hennie Myburgh, station manager of Kfm 94.5. “It is truly inspiring to witness our communities rallying behind these exceptional establishments, acknowledging their commitment to bringing joy and excellence to our daily lives. We take great pride in honouring these businesses and their contribution to making the Western Cape a truly exceptional place.”
Mmaphuthi Morule, head of brand at Yoco, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “At Yoco, we know that local businesses serve as the lifeblood of our communities. They drive innovation, generate employment opportunities, and offer unique products and services to the market. They're also at the heart of our business; they constantly inspire us with their resilience, creativity and dedication. It's why we're in their corner; we want to empower them and are committed to providing them with the tools they need to succeed. Yoco is exceptionally proud to be backing these awards, which shine a spotlight on the businesses that help make the Western Cape one of the many thriving regions in South Africa."
Kfm 94.5 extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees, whose dedication and zeal have elevated the 2024 Best of the Cape Awards to an unforgettable celebration. For a comprehensive list of winners, including other notable categories such as Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant, Best Tourist Attraction, and Best Neighbourhood Shop, please visit Primediaplus.com and engage in the dialogue on social media using #KfmBestoftheCape.
- Cape Town’s most loved triumph at the prestigious 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards22 Aug 12:46
- Primedia Sport leads with new masterclass featuring Harvard's Professor Anita Elberse13 Aug 12:43
- 702 Walk the Talk 2024: A triumphant celebration of 30 years of democracy and unity31 Jul 14:33
- CapeTalk 567 offering audiences sneak peak of new logo, elevating listener engagement and modern appeal22 Jul 12:47
- 702 and CapeTalk unveil 2024 Nedbank Business Ignite winners16 Jul 10:43